There was a time when internal storage was increasing at a fairly steady rate, but that trend seems to have halted. However, we're still seeing sizes going up for games, apps, movies, and just about everything else. If you're looking to loosen up the storage bottleneck on an old phone, or maybe have a decent place to dump photos or videos, you can pick up a Lexar microSD card for a really accessible price.

Lexar has three of its Silver Series microSD cards available at better than average discounts, ranging from 64GB to 256GB. If you're just looking to spend a few bucks to lighten the load, the 64GB will set you back just $15.49 (23% off). The next step up gets you to a 128GB card for $23.49 (33% off). Or you can cap it off with a 256GB card for $37.99 (37% off). According to historical data, each of these are the lowest prices Amazon has ever offered, with each size going $0.50, $1.50, and a whopping $8, respectively.

The Silver Series cards are all rated for A2 speeds, which relates to faster random access for loading apps. They're also U3/V30 rated for up to 120MB/s write speed, so you can use them in cameras or drones to capture 4K video. All three also include a micro-to-SD card adapter.

It's not entirely clear how long the sale lasts, but it probably ends today. If you're in the market for a little more space on your phone or to add a couple more cards for your drone or other gadgets, it may be worth getting the order in sooner rather than later. Memory cards go on sale reasonably often, but these are good cards at the lowest prices they've ever been.