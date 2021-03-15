Owing to the pandemic, the need for meditation and a healthy sleep schedule have never been felt more acutely. If you're looking for your smartphone to help with this, there already are a bunch of apps like Headspace and Calm to choose from. If you'd like more choices, you might want to keep an eye out for the Balance app that's hitting Android devices soon.

The app, previously exclusive to iOS, offers a personalized program that will require you to answer questions about your meditation experience, goals, and preferences. It'll then recommend a daily meditation that's suitable for your needs. Apparently, the recommendations will improve over time.

Balance also has something to offer for those looking to sleep better. There are sleep meditation sessions, sleep sounds, and a wind-down activity that uses bilateral stimulation and controlled breathing to help you relax before bed.

The developers are offering a one-year subscription for free for new users; monthly and yearly plans cost $11.99 and $69.99, respectively. There's even a lifetime subscription that costs $199.99.