The cat is finally out of the bag — well, half out of the bag, shall we say. The OnePlus 9 series will be officially announced on March 23. As expected, the phones will benefit from a new three-year partnership between OnePlus and Swedish camera manufacturer Hasselblad. And yes, the previously-leaked images of the OnePlus 9 Pro were right on the money.

OnePlus hasn't revealed a lot about the upcoming phones — in true OnePlus fashion, it'll build hype by trickling out information leading up to the launch date — but we do know what to expect from the camera experience. The 9 series (and maybe even the rumored 9R) will feature a custom Sony IMX789 sensor with 12-bit RAW support. It'll also be one of the first smartphones to shoot in [email protected] and the first OnePlus phone to support [email protected] natively.

Hasselblad's role with respect to the 9 series will be limited to sensor calibration and color tuning. In fact, henceforth, all OnePlus phones will make use of a new color profile — Natural Color Calibration with Hasselblad.

Apart from the supposedly-improved cameras, the OnePlus 9 series is expected to feature flagship specs, including a 120Hz OLED display, Snapdragon 888, up to 12GB of RAM, and 65W fast charging with a charger included in the box.

This time around, we're expecting to see more than just a pair of smartphones; the rumored 9R/9E and the Watch may also get screentime during the event. If you're looking to catch the announcement, you can registered here. As always, OnePlus has also opened up applications for The Lab if you're keen on being one of the first few people to check out the upcoming devices.