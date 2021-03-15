Last year's OnePlus 8 Pro was the company's first model to support wireless charging, and they did it with a splash, adding support for a proprietary 30-watt "Warp" charger. According to leaks on the upcoming refresh, the 9 Pro will boost that to 50 watts, presumably speeding up the wireless charge rate even more.

Previously the OnePlus 9 pro was rumored to support 45-watt wireless charging. According to a report from frequent leaker Ishan Agarwal, the phone will launch alongside a sold-separately premium wireless charger, just like the last model. The OnePlus 9 Pro and the cheaper 9 model will both support standard Qi wireless charging, Agarwal says, though the non-Pro won't have access to those higher charging speeds. Last year the OnePlus 8 (sans Pro) was left without wireless charging capability.

Various leaks of both devices have already occurred, showing us the rear camera design and a few other hardware options. There are also rumors of a OnePlus 9 Lite, giving the company the same three-model flagship approach as Samsung. The announcement is confirmed and scheduled for March 23rd.