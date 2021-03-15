Back in November 2019, we reported Google Go passed 100 million downloads on the Play Store. That success was fueled both by the fact that the app is pre-installed on Android Go devices but also thanks to its data-saving approach, which helps millions of users around the world limit their data consumption. The app just passed 500 million installations on the Play Store, which confirms its global success.

The app debuted as Search Lite in 2017, which was mostly designed for people with slow connections. Since then, its name has been changed to Google Go, as the app is automatically pre-installed on Android Go phones. Its popularity on the Play Store therefore gives a clue about Android Go's success, but it's important to keep in mind the app can still be installed on regular Android phones. Indeed, it helps users enjoy a light and faster search experience by consuming less data.