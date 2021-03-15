ARCore makes it easier for developers to design augmented reality reality apps on Android. To ensure a consistent experience across devices, the company certifies devices through a specific process that ensures the camera, motion sensors, and CPU perform as expected. For instance, a certified ARCore phone has access to Google's 3D Animal library in Search and Playground, and has been tested to work properly with these services.
23 new devices were added to Google's support page but removed over the weekend. What's interesting is that some of these phones haven't even launched, and Google has mistakenly leaked their names, therefore confirming their upcoming availability. We were able to jot down the phones mentioned on the list before Google reverted its changes:
- Asus Zenfone 8 Flip
- Asus ROG Phone 5
- LG Stylo 7
- Motorola moto g(10)/Lenovo K13 Note
- Motorola moto g(30)
- Motorola moto g(100)
- Oppo Reno 5 A
- Oppo Reno 5 Pro+ 5G Bosch
- realme 8 Pro
- Samsung A32 4G
- Samsung A52 4G
- Samsung A72 4G
- Samsung A82 5G
- Samsung F62
- Samsung M62
- TCL 20 Pro5G
- Vivo X60 5G
- Xiaomi Redmi K40 Pro/Pro+
- Zebra Zebra TC21 WLAN Touch Computer
- Zebra Zebra TC26 WWAN Touch Computer
- Zebra Zebra EC50 WLAN Enterprise Computer
- Zebra Zebra EC55 WWAN Enterprise Computer
- ZTE Z6650S
For instance, it refers to the upcoming LG Stylo 7 5G, Samsung Galaxy A32, and Realme 8 Pro which aren't even officially announced yet.
