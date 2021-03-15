Sony's WH-1000XM4 are, in the opinion of a sizable portion of techy people, the very best noise-canceling headphones you can buy. They took everything good about the prior generation — namely, great ANC and sound quality — and built on it with enhanced performance and additional features. Right now, you can snag a pair over at Adorama for $70 below their MSRP, and get a free power bank to boot.

We gave the XM4s a great review, praising their sound quality, improved ANC, and marathon 30-hour battery life. They're not the best headset for taking calls, and they don't support the aptX codec, but if noise canceling is your primary concern, these should definitely be on your radar.

The included power bank is an older Mophie model with no USB-C port, but it's sizable at 20,800 milliamp hours — and hey, it's free. Adorama sells the bank on its own for $40. At $278, the XM4s are $70 off their normal going rate, so taken with the price of the battery, you're saving a total of $110 here.