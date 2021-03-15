Bitwarden is something of a rising star in the app world, quickly gaining users and favor after LastPass crippled its non-paying tier. The free, encrypted password protector has emerged as the most feature-rich option for free users. The Android app and the platform at large are getting a new option: Send, an ability to send text info with the same encryption tools as the password keeper.

Send grants the user a small amount of online text to send to to anyone via a Bitwarden short URL. The information sent is encrypted on both ends, but there are a few other options for protecting it as well: you can set a password to access it, add an auto-delete time from one hour to seven days, set an expiration date of up to 30 days, or even set a maximum number of users who can access it. Set that feature to 1, and you can make sure that the info sent will only be seen by one person before it's nuked.

The system is fairly straightforward even if the interface is dull, which is kind of Bitwarden in a nutshell. Send can handle shared files up to 100 megabytes as well, but in order to get access to that feature, you'll need a paid account. In addition to the Android and iOS app, Bitwarden Send is available via the web, dedicated applications for Windows, MacOS, and Linux, and through extensions for all major desktop web browsers.