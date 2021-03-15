Welcome to Monday, everyone. It was a busy weekend once again, and so we have a plump list of sales for everyone. Of course, I have a few standouts I'd like to share. First up is Dungeon Warfare, an enjoyable tower defense game that also has a sequel on sale today. Nest up is The Eyes of Ara, a puzzle-based escape room game. Last but not least is Baldur's Gate II, which goes on sale often, but is still one of the best CRPGs ever made. As always, I've highlighted all of the interesting titles in bold green text in order to make discovery easier. So without further ado, here are 25 temporarily free and 52 on-sale apps and games for the beginning of the week.
Free
Apps
- Recce - Navigation & Planning $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Car-Bluetooth-Activator $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Metatag Analyzer $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Augustro Music Player (67% OFF) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Memorize: Learn German Words with Flashcards $4.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Games
- Volt $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Defender Legend Premium: Hero Champions TD $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Freelancer Simulator Inc : Game Dev Money Clicker $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Hero Evolution : SP $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Hero Evolution2 : SP $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Pixel Blade M Vip - Action rpg $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Seven Mysteries $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Super Hero Factory Inc Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Tap Animals VIP $3.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Candy Bubble Shooter 2019 $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Manor $3.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Secret Tower VIP (Super fast growing idle RPG) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Soul Warrior: Sword and Magic - RPG Adventure $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Sudoku Ultimate(No Ads) $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Sudoku : Cartoon $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Sudoku Deluxe VIP $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Sword Knights : Idle RPG (Premium) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Take Away 3D - Endless running hyper casual game $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Yellow Submarine $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Paper Ocean Live Wallpaper $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
Sale
Apps
- Star Walk 2 - Night Sky View and Stargazing Guide $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 hours
- Watt Challenge $6.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 4 days
- Diseases & Disorders $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Universe Astronomy For Kids $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- 🚨 Earthquake Network Pro - Realtime alerts $1.99 -> $1.19; Sale ends in 6 days
- Guitar Engineer $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- HTTP Redirection Trace $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- iDickens: Ghost Stories. Immersive Experience $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- iLondon Collection. Immersive Reading Experience $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- iLovecraft Collection Vol. 1 "Immersive Book" $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- iLovecraft 2 Immersive Reading $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- iPoe Collection Vol. 1 - Edgar Allan Poe $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- iPoe Collection Vol. 2 - Edgar Allan Poe $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- iPoe Collection Vol. 3 - Edgar Allan Poe $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- iWilde Collection (Immersive Reading Experience) $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Secret Voice Recorder Pro $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- The interactive Adventures of Sherlock Holmes $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
Games
- Tomb Toad $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Galaxy Genome $2.49 -> $1.69; Sale ends in 5 days
- Dungeon Warfare $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Dungeon Warfare 2 $4.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- ReturnState $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Arithmagic - Math Wizard Game $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Baldur's Gate II $9.99 -> $4.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- BonVoyage! $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- IMAGEine Premium $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Mortal Crusade: Sword of Knight $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- PixelTerra $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Planet Genesis - solar system sandbox $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- RPG Module Full $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- SuperMD Pro (MD/GEN Emulator) $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- The Defender's Oath - Tower Defense Game $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- The Eyes of Ara $4.99 -> $3.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- The School - White Day $7.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Cooking trip: Back on the road $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Galaxy Trader $2.99 -> $1.79; Sale ends in 7 days
- Gnomes Garden 6: The Lost King $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Lost Artifacts 4: Time Machine $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- PowBall Renaissance $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- ReactionLab 2 - Particle Sandbox $2.77 -> $1.77; Sale ends in 7 days
- Shootout on Cash Island $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Solitaire Halloween Story $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Speccy - Complete Sinclair ZX Spectrum Emulator $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- iPlum Black - Round Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Anubis - Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Anubis - Round Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Anubis Black - Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Anubis Black - Round Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Anubis White - Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Earth & Moon in HD Gyro 3D PRO Parallax Wallpaper $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- NYON - Icon Pack (SALE!!!) $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Video Gallery - HD Video Live Wallpapers $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
