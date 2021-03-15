Welcome to Monday, everyone. It was a busy weekend once again, and so we have a plump list of sales for everyone. Of course, I have a few standouts I'd like to share. First up is Dungeon Warfare, an enjoyable tower defense game that also has a sequel on sale today. Nest up is The Eyes of Ara, a puzzle-based escape room game. Last but not least is Baldur's Gate II, which goes on sale often, but is still one of the best CRPGs ever made. As always, I've highlighted all of the interesting titles in bold green text in order to make discovery easier. So without further ado, here are 25 temporarily free and 52 on-sale apps and games for the beginning of the week.

Free

Apps

  1. Recce - Navigation & Planning $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  2. Car-Bluetooth-Activator $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  3. Metatag Analyzer $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  4. Augustro Music Player (67% OFF) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  5. Memorize: Learn German Words with Flashcards $4.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days

Games

  1. Volt $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
  2. Defender Legend Premium: Hero Champions TD $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  3. Freelancer Simulator Inc : Game Dev Money Clicker $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  4. Hero Evolution : SP $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  5. Hero Evolution2 : SP $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  6. Pixel Blade M Vip - Action rpg $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  7. Seven Mysteries $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  8. Super Hero Factory Inc Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  9. Tap Animals VIP $3.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  10. Candy Bubble Shooter 2019 $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  11. Manor $3.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  12. Secret Tower VIP (Super fast growing idle RPG) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  13. Soul Warrior: Sword and Magic - RPG Adventure $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  14. Sudoku Ultimate(No Ads) $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  15. Sudoku : Cartoon $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  16. Sudoku Deluxe VIP $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  17. Sword Knights : Idle RPG (Premium) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  18. Take Away 3D - Endless running hyper casual game $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  19. Yellow Submarine $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days

Icon packs & customization

  1. Paper Ocean Live Wallpaper $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days

Sale

Apps

  1. Star Walk 2 - Night Sky View and Stargazing Guide $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 hours
  2. Watt Challenge $6.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 4 days
  3. Diseases & Disorders $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  4. Universe Astronomy For Kids $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  5. 🚨 Earthquake Network Pro - Realtime alerts $1.99 -> $1.19; Sale ends in 6 days
  6. Guitar Engineer $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  7. HTTP Redirection Trace $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  8. iDickens: Ghost Stories. Immersive Experience $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  9. iLondon Collection. Immersive Reading Experience $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  10. iLovecraft Collection Vol. 1 "Immersive Book" $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  11. iLovecraft 2 Immersive Reading $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  12. iPoe Collection Vol. 1 - Edgar Allan Poe $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  13. iPoe Collection Vol. 2 - Edgar Allan Poe $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  14. iPoe Collection Vol. 3 - Edgar Allan Poe $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  15. iWilde Collection (Immersive Reading Experience) $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  16. Secret Voice Recorder Pro $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  17. The interactive Adventures of Sherlock Holmes $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days

Games

  1. Tomb Toad $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 2 days
  2. Galaxy Genome $2.49 -> $1.69; Sale ends in 5 days
  3. Dungeon Warfare $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  4. Dungeon Warfare 2 $4.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
  5. ReturnState $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  6. Arithmagic - Math Wizard Game $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  7. Baldur's Gate II $9.99 -> $4.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  8. BonVoyage! $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  9. IMAGEine Premium $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  10. Mortal Crusade: Sword of Knight $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  11. PixelTerra $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  12. Planet Genesis - solar system sandbox $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  13. RPG Module Full $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  14. SuperMD Pro (MD/GEN Emulator) $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  15. The Defender's Oath - Tower Defense Game $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  16. The Eyes of Ara $4.99 -> $3.49; Sale ends in 6 days
  17. The School - White Day $7.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  18. Cooking trip: Back on the road $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  19. Galaxy Trader $2.99 -> $1.79; Sale ends in 7 days
  20. Gnomes Garden 6: The Lost King $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  21. Lost Artifacts 4: Time Machine $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  22. PowBall Renaissance $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  23. ReactionLab 2 - Particle Sandbox $2.77 -> $1.77; Sale ends in 7 days
  24. Shootout on Cash Island $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  25. Solitaire Halloween Story $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  26. Speccy - Complete Sinclair ZX Spectrum Emulator $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 7 days

Icon packs & customization

  1. iPlum Black - Round Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  2. Anubis - Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  3. Anubis - Round Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  4. Anubis Black - Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  5. Anubis Black - Round Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  6. Anubis White - Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  7. Earth & Moon in HD Gyro 3D PRO Parallax Wallpaper $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  8. NYON - Icon Pack (SALE!!!) $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  9. Video Gallery - HD Video Live Wallpapers $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days