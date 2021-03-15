8BitDo has become, in a very low-key way, one of the best gaming accessory companies out there. Its last high-end controller design was praised for its ability to rebind controls on both the PC and Nintendo Switch. With the upgraded model, christened the 8BitDo Pro 2, you can now do that reprogramming without needing a full-sized computer.

Like the excellent SN30 Pro+, the controller can be customized in terms of button layout and more esoteric options, like analog stick dead zones or trigger sensitivity. (It's great for Nintendo's weird A-on-the-right habit.) But the 8BitDo Pro 2 can be programmed via and Android (or iOS) app over Bluetooth, making it a lot easier to tweak your settings if you're playing on mobile or the Switch. Even better, the profiles for your button mapping aren't bound to the connection mode anymore: a button on the front switches between profiles on the fly, a la the Xbox Elite controllers.

The Pro 2 includes extra programmable rear buttons and a quick connection mode switch.

The Pro 2 also includes a manual mode switch on the back, letting you swap between Bluetooth connection modes for easier pairing: Switch, Android, D-input, and X-input (those last two are alternates for PC gaming). And the new model includes two rear "paddle" buttons that can be bound to any of the controller's other functions or macros.

Impressively, all of these new features will arrive at the same price as the SN30 Pro+: $50. That's a good bit less than the basic controller options for any of the existing consoles. The Pro 2 is up for pre-order on Amazon in three colors today, and it's compatible with Android, iOS, Windows, macOS, and the Raspberry Pi.