- 1 Disgaea 1 Complete
- 2 FINAL FANTASY IX for Android
- 3 Oddworld: New 'n' Tasty
- 4 Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition
- 5 Wonder Boy: The Dragon's Trap
- 6 NBA JAM by EA SPORTS™
- 7 FINAL FANTASY VI
- 8 Leisure Suit Larry: Reloaded
- 9 Arkanoid vs Space Invaders
- 10 Flashback Mobile
- 11 The 7th Guest: Remastered
- 12 Romancing SaGa3
- 13 THE LAST REMNANT Remastered
- 14 realMyst
- 15 The School - White Day
- 16 The Last Door: Collector's Ed
- 17 Planescape: Torment: Enhanced Edition
- 18 Adventures of Mana
- 19 Galaga Wars
- 20 FINALFANTASY CRYSTALCHRONICLES
- 21 Icewind Dale: Enhanced Edition
- 22 Sonny
- 23 Clue
- 24 Flight of the Amazon Queen
- ...
Today's roundup is centered around classic games that have been updated with modern graphics, often known as remasters or enhanced editions. These are all older titles in the grand scheme of things, but they've all been updated with modern aesthetics to support modern Android devices. In total, I have 24 games to share with everyone, having cleaned up the list while adding in some new additions. I'd also like to point out that this roundup also serves as a sister list to my retro port roundup, so if you're looking for even more classic games, make sure to check out the companion article. Without further ado, here are 24 classic games remade for Android with a modern design, updated for 2021.
Disgaea 1 Complete
Disgaea 1 Complete isn't just some overzealous naming scheme, the mobile version of this title is actually the best version currently available, all thanks to the convenience features such as auto battling and a fast-forward button. You see, Disgaea 1 is a game built around grinding. So instead of trudging through the lesser content over and over again as you would in any other version of this title, now you can let the CPU do your work for you, which is the first time I'm actually excited to see auto-play in a mobile game. So if you're a huge Disgaea fan, don't let the high price scare you away as this is hands-down the best version of the game available on any platform to date, which is why it's at the top of today's roundup.
Monetization: $32.99 / no ads / no IAPs
FINAL FANTASY IX for Android
Final Fantasy IX is easily my favorite FF title from Square Enix. It came after VII and VIII, two releases that had changed the previous style of the series to something a little more realistic. FF IX forgoes the graphical changes of those games to offer a more lighthearted style that would suit the first six releases in the series. Past the comforting graphics you can expect a fantastic story filled to the brim with memorable characters, plus the character models have all been updated, which means the game looks a lot better than it used to. Honestly, if you love turn-based JRPGs and have yet to play through Final Fantasy IX, makes sure to pick it up as soon as possible.
Monetization: $20.99 / no ads / no IAPs
Oddworld: New 'n' Tasty
It felt like it took forever to see Oddworld: New 'n' Tasty arrive on Android, but luckily this remaster was released on the Play Store at the tail end of 2017. Two of the later games in the series were already available on the platform at the time (seemingly now abandoned), but hands-down, the first Oddworld is still my favorite, especially now that it offers HD graphics. More or less, this is a puzzle-platformer, so much of your time will be spent rescuing your fellow Mudokons by directing them towards the game's many portals. As you would expect, a ton of obstacles and enemies will stand in your way as the savior of your species, which is why exploration is the key to success. So if you love games like Another World, Prince of Persia, and Flashback, then you should definitely check out Oddworld: New 'n' Tasty.
Monetization: $4.99 / no ads / no IAPs
Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition
Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition is another CRPG from Beamdog, and this is a fan-favorite held in high regard. The classic campaign and all of its DLC are available for a single price, and the UI has been tweaked so that it scales to whatever screen you're using. Really, the only caveat is that the multiplayer content is no longer available since it didn't make the cut for this enhanced edition. Still, this is an excellent CRPG well worth the asking price, and it works great on Chromebooks as well as tablets.
Monetization: $9.99 / no ads / IAPs from $2.99 - $4.99
Wonder Boy: The Dragon's Trap
Wonder Boy: The Dragon's Trap began its life as a 1989 Master System game, and it was recently remade for modern consoles in 2017, complete with new graphics. Thanks to its newfound popularity DotEmu has brought the game over to Android, and it comes with controller and Shield TV support. The game is basically a classic 2D platformer, and you can even switch from the old pixel-based graphics to the new hand-drawn art on the fly as you play, which is a nifty feature that makes this a perfect title to list in today's roundup.
Monetization: $9.99 / no ads / no IAPs
NBA JAM by EA SPORTS™
NBA JAM by EA Sports is a modern release in the classic NBA Jam series of arcade basketball games. It reigned supreme back during the SNES and Genesis era as the top basketball game to play, and in my opinion, this has not changed with the Android version as it's a fantastic current-day representation of the games of old. While the roster is pretty out of date at this point, the gameplay still holds up perfectly.
Monetization: $4.99 / no ads / no IAPs
FINAL FANTASY VI
Many consider Final Fantasy VI as the best in the series, and that's for a good reason. The story is perfect, and the turn-based RPG mechanics are probably some of the best ever used in the series. One sticking point with this mobile release is that Square Enix completely redid the pixel-based graphics, and opted for something that looks less interesting. Still, the game plays wonderfully. It just looks very different from the original. At the very least, these graphics allow for play on HD devices, and so the remaster suits this list well, even if you personally don't enjoy the change.
Monetization: $14.99 / no ads / no IAPs
Leisure Suit Larry: Reloaded
I remember quite fondly playing Leisure Suit Larry on my parent's 386. While I was probably too young to catch many of the game's innuendos, my folk's inattentiveness was, in this instance, a boon to my youthful gaming eyes. So when I saw that Leisure Suit Larry had been rebooted in HD as Leisure Suit Larry: Reloaded, I had to pounce on the opportunity to play it again. Rest assured, the goofy 80's lounge lizard storyline and point-and-click gameplay still retains all of the fun of the original.
Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs $4.99 a piece
Arkanoid vs Space Invaders
Arkanoid vs Space Invaders takes two classic arcade games and mashes them together for an enjoyable experience in brick breaking and alien shooting. The gist is that you will have Space Invaders coming from the top of your screen that need to be cleared out, though you will often have to contend with the Arkanoid blocks that are obstructing your access. It will take all you have to destroy both blocks and aliens while attempting to stay alive.
Monetization: $5.99 / no ads / no IAPs
Flashback Mobile
Flashback Mobile is a classic platformer that plays similarly to titles like Prince of Persia and Another World. You can expect updated graphics in this mobile release, as well as an option to play with the classic graphics, allowing players to make their own choice of how they want the game to look. Touchscreen controls and physical controllers are both supported out of the box, and while the touchscreen controls can take some getting used to, the controller support works wonderfully. All in all, Flashback Mobile is precisely the type of remastering that suits today's roundup perfectly.
Monetization: $2.49 / no ads / no IAPs
The 7th Guest: Remastered
For its 20th anniversary, the classic interactive movie puzzle adventure game The 7th Guest was remastered for a plethora of platforms, with Android in the mix. This means the 1993 graphics for The 7th Guest have been overhauled for modern HD screens while still retaining its fantastic story and puzzles. If you are a fan of narrative adventure games, the interactive movie puzzler The 7th Guest: Remastered is most definitely worth a look.
Monetization: $3.99 / no ads / no IAPs
Romancing SaGa3
Square Enix's classic RPG Romancing SaGa 3 is an HD remaster of a title that was never released in the West. Luckily it has arrived as a premium JRPG, which means advertisements and in-app purchases are totally absent. This also means the game is costly, clocking in at $28.99 for the entirety of the title. While this price is somewhat difficult to swallow, it's also hard to ignore that JRPG fans finally have a chance to play Romancing SaGa 3 in the West, and it doesn't hurt that the title's graphics have been enhanced for HD devices one bit.
Monetization: $27.99 / no ads / no IAPs
THE LAST REMNANT Remastered
The Last Remnant Remastered is a premium port of an RPG that never gained notoriety on PC. You see, this game forgoes the conventional method of leveling characters and instead opts for a system that works through your weapons, which is pretty unique if a bit opaque. So if you plan on doing a deep dive by exploring everything this port has to offer, expect to spend some time online looking up guides on user forums. The game performs fantastic for a port. Just keep in mind that there is no controller support, so you will have to play using the touchscreen.
Monetization: $13.99 / no ads / no IAPs
realMyst
Myst is a classic point-and-click adventure series that turned the genre on its head back in the 90s with beautifully prerendered 3D landscapes. Noodlecake has worked with the original developers to bring a full 3D version of the first Myst game to Android as realMyst, though the basics have definitely remained the same. This means you will be tasked with exploring a mystical island by solving puzzles that slowly reveal the game's backstory, and it's just as fun as ever.
Monetization: $6.99 / no ads / no IAPs
The School - White Day
The School - White Day is a remake of a survival-horror game known as White Day: A Labyrinth Named School. The game was remade for mobile in 2015 and eventually made its way to PS4 and PC in 2017. For the most part, this is a classic Korean adventure game with a few survival elements, and there are no weapons in the title, which means you'll have to use your wits and whatever objects you can find to make your way out of the haunted school eventually.
Monetization: $7.49 / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $2.99
The Last Door: Collector's Ed
The Last Door: Collector's Ed is billed as a high-suspense point-and-click horror adventure, and it has won numerous awards, so there is no question whether or not this is a solid adventure game. Of course, the topic of the day is remasters, and so The Last Door features new scenes, puzzles, enhanced graphics, unlockable bonuses, and remastered sound. Across the board, this classic has been improved for modern play.
Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs $3.99 a piece
Planescape: Torment: Enhanced Edition
Originally released in 1999, Beamdog has seen fit to enhance the original Planescape: Torment with newly polished graphics and remastered music, bringing the game into the modern age. However, Planescape: Torment: Enhanced Edition still retains all of the classic CRPG gameplay you remember. Of course, if you find that you do not enjoy all these enhancements, you can easily turn them off in the settings. In my opinion, this is what makes the enhanced edition so versatile. No matter if you would prefer to play the original or the enhanced edition, there is an option for your desired experience.
Monetization: $9.99 / no ads / no IAPs
Adventures of Mana
Adventures of Mana is a remake of Final Fantasy Adventure, an action-RPG Game Boy title from 1991 that was better known in Japan as Seiken Densetsu: Final Fantasy Gaiden. So while it actually doesn't have anything to do with the mainstream Final Fantasy series, this is still a classic Square Enix action-RPG. This also means it's kind of pricey, but for some, the cost may just be worth the trip down memory lane.
Monetization: $13.99 / no ads / no IAPs
Galaga Wars
Galaga Wars was released for the 35th Anniversary of the original Galaga arcade game. It takes the classic shooter gameplay and reskins it for modern times while also making it "mobile-friendly." So it's more a casual survival shooter in this instance, though the gameplay is still enjoyable. Just watch out for a few of the game's more egregious in-app purchases, and you should make it out unscathed.
Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $2.99 - $6.99
FINALFANTASY CRYSTALCHRONICLES
Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition wasn't very well received upon release, thanks to the absence of local group play and controller support. But after spending some time with the title, I can say it still can be fun. The game itself runs fine, though the touch controls will take some getting used to. What's nice is that online co-op play is available to everyone, even if you don't pay to unlock the full game, you can even group up with friends on the Switch or PS4. So the game is versatile when it comes to online co-op play, and since it's basically a slow burn, you'll have plenty of time to get used to the touch controls.
Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $3.99 - $25.99
Icewind Dale: Enhanced Edition
Icewind Dale: Enhanced Edition is another release from Beamdog, and this is a title that's set in the Forgotten Realms campaign setting, so it utilizes the 2nd edition of D&D's ruleset. A big selling point is that the game allows you to customize your characters from the start, which basically allows for tons of replayability. Much like Planescape: Torment and Neverwinter Nights, Icewind Dale is a classic CRPG that offers enhancements for an improved experience over the original.
Monetization: $9.99 / no ads / no IAPs
Sonny
Sonny is a combat-focused RPG that previously existed as a flash-based game but has since been remade for mobile with all-new graphics and game mechanics. For the most part, the gameplay takes place on a battlefield where fights are hashed out through classic turn-based action. As you defeat enemies, you level up, which allows you to unlock plenty of new skills. These skills are then used to battle even more powerful enemies. While the mechanics are exactly what you would expect of an aging flash game, the gameplay offers a ton of fun that is hard to argue against when you consider that the title is free.
Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs
Clue
Many of you should be pretty familiar with Hasbro's whodunit board game Clue, as it's most definitely considered a classic. Seeing that this is a digital remake, it's lovely to see that it's presented to the user with plenty of attractive artwork and a straightforward design. Just keep in mind that this is a solitary experience and that there are plenty of in-app purchases that expand on the core concepts of the game. Luckily you are free to ignore them if you just want to enjoy the base gameplay with a friend.
Monetization: $3.99 / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $34.99
Flight of the Amazon Queen
Flight of the Amazon Queen is an adventure story set in the 1940s, offering an experience similar to that of the better-known adventure games of its day, such as Monkey Island and Indiana Jones. This means you can expect an enjoyable story that treads a fine line between humorous and overly-obnoxious. So if you're a fan of classic point and click adventure games, then you should definitely check out this remastered version that offers HD visuals.
Monetization: $3.99 / no ads / no IAPs
