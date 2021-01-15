A prime example of Android's power and flexibility has always been in the way users can customize the experience to their liking. Although downloading a new wallpaper may not be as impactful as installing a launcher or icon packs, it can still make a big difference in setting your phone apart from the rest. To make sure your homescreen is always fresh and up to date, we're giving away free wallpapers in every edition of the Android Police Newsletter from now until we run out.

Four months since we started this free wallpaper extravaganza, it's become clear that we just have too many professionally photographed wallpapers in our collection. So instead of sitting on them and letting them go to waste, we've been slipping one into every edition of the Android Police Newsletter. So far, we've shared 17 wallpapers spanning an array of themes, from nature shots, to beautiful abstract pieces, to breathtaking landscapes, and beyond.

A Wallpaper of the Week from 2020

Just like in previous weeks, you'll find the latest wallpapers in the Sunday edition of the Android Police Newsletter. That means you have to subscribe to the newsletter here to download them. Don't worry, just like our wallpapers, the newsletter is 100% free. So get to subscribing, and keep an eye out for the next wallpaper to land in our newsletter this weekend. Enjoy!