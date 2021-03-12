Yesterday we had our first look at the Huawei P50 Pro. Following close behind is the P50, sans Pro modifier, with a very similar set of leaks. According to the images, this presumably cheaper variant ditches the curved screen panel and has slightly thicker screen bezels. The distinctive giant camera module, with two bulbous lenses, remains in place.

Stylistically it's a pretty big departure from the P40, with a single centered front-facing camera and a larger 6.3-inch screen. Onleaks didn't have internal specs to go along with the photos posted on Voice, but based on last year's bottom-tier model of the P40 series, we're looking at flagship internals with at least 8GB of memory and 128GB of storage. The leak did say that it's using an under-display fingerprint reader for security, and that it's around the same thickness as the P50 Pro: 8.3mm on the body, or a more chunky 10.6mm with the camera bump.

The post speculates that Huawei may be using the Sony IMX800, a huge 1-inch camera sensor that is also unconfirmed at the time of writing. It would certainly make sense with a camera module that large, and be a competitive counter to Samsung and Apple. Of course, actually getting your hands on a high-end Huawei phone outside of China might be tricky.

Onleaks has proven extremely reliable in the past, but as with all leaks, consider this information unconfirmed.