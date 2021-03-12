This story was originally published and last updated .
Whether you're making an online purchase or simply trying to log into your account, you're most likely going to be asked to enter a one-time code sent to your mobile number via SMS. Since these messages are useless a few minutes after being received, they create unnecessary clutter in your texts, unless you manually bother to tidy up and delete them. Thankfully, Google has a solution for you with its Messages app, as it's working on a way to automatically scrap these texts for you.
According to our colleagues at XDA Developers, a teardown of version 6.7.067 reveals Google is working on a way to delete one-time passwords after 24 hours. It appears users will be prompted on whether the app should automatically clean up for them, or if it should leave OTPs pile up.
It's not clear whether Messages' next release will come with this new functionality, or whether Google needs a bit more time to finalize it. We'll make sure to keep you posted when it does, as you'd probably be relieved
someone something is doing the cleaning for you.
A new post on Twitter sheds a bit more light on the app's settings. Screenshots show a new submenu called Message Organization with two options. When enabled, the first one automatically deletes current and future OTP messages after 24 hours to unclog your inbox. The second automatically categorizes messages, a feature we've also spotted recently.
Rolling out in beta
It's been several months since this feature was discovered in a teardown of the Messages app, and it looks like it's finally starting to roll out in the beta version. As well as making sure our OTP codes self-destruct after use, we can also see what the other toggle in the new menu does.
In the screenshots from the teardown, we saw a new toggle called "View messages by category." You can see these categories beneath the search bar in the screenshot above, allowing users to sort through messages based on subjects.
According to XDA Developers, this feature has only popped up for a small number of users so far, one of whom was kind enough to provide these screenshots. Hopefully it will start to reach more of us in the Messages beta soon.
