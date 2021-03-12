Whether you're making an online purchase or simply trying to log into your account, you're most likely going to be asked to enter a one-time code sent to your mobile number via SMS. Since these messages are useless a few minutes after being received, they create unnecessary clutter in your texts, unless you manually bother to tidy up and delete them. Thankfully, Google has a solution for you with its Messages app, as it's working on a way to automatically scrap these texts for you.

According to our colleagues at XDA Developers, a teardown of version 6.7.067 reveals Google is working on a way to delete one-time passwords after 24 hours. It appears users will be prompted on whether the app should automatically clean up for them, or if it should leave OTPs pile up.