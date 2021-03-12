It's a sad fact of life that account breaches are more common than we'd like to see. Not only can such events inflict direct damage but also require us to swiftly re-secure our accounts with stronger passwords — a tedious process no one enjoys going through. In a bid to save time and make this process easier, Dashlane is introducing a new one-click Password Changer that does it all for you.

Different websites have different flows to change passwords but most of them require you to log in to your account, head over to account settings, enter your old password, and finally enter the new password twice — some even require you to fill CAPTCHA or 2FA codes. Dashlane's solution handles all of this for you and only requires you to approve the new password that you'd like to set.

In the event that the tool can't change a password, it will let you know why it failed to do so; this could be caused by 2FA authentication or CAPTCHA. The new Password Changer is still in beta so it may not be compatible with all websites yet, but you can expect it to get more robust over time.

Dashlane is rolling out the tool to all its clients: Android, iOS, and browser extensions. Just make sure you're a part of the beta program if you want to try it out.