Chrome 89 just launched at the beginning of the month, and like clockwork, Google is now bumping the Beta channel to version 90. The new release is rolling out on the Play Store, but if you'd like to get your hands on it right away, you can download it from APK Mirror.

According to the Chrome 90 announcement post, we're not looking at too many user-facing features with this release. The browser enables more realistic lighting estimations for AR and VR environments and a whole slew of CSS improvements and changes. Then there's the more developer-focused advanced method for capturing a MediaStream video (and potentially audio) and new options that will make it easier for devs to add certain elements to videos on the fly, like subtitles, transcriptions, background blurring or removal, and voice effects and video effects. Both of these features are only beginning an extensive testing period and are slated to go stable in Chrome 92 at the earliest.

Google is also working on redesigned icons for the content settings, though we haven't seen what these will look like just yet.

Chrome 90 additionally brings the AV1 encoder to desktops, optimized for video conferencing with WebRTC integration. Once services start using the codec, it will help with better compression efficiency, allowing for less bandwidth usage and better visual quality. AV1 should even work on connections with speeds as low as 30kbps.

You can wait for the latest beta of the Android version to roll out to your phone, but if you want to get your hands on it straight away, you can download Chrome 90 from APK Mirror.