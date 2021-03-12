Welcome to Friday, everyone. After a slow Wednesday, sales have picked up once again, and so I have a few standouts I'd like to highlight. First up is Agent A: A puzzle in disguise, an engaging escape-room game. Next, I have Unbroken Soul, an enjoyable platformer. Last up is G30 - A Memory Maze, a minimalistic puzzler that offers a unique story. As always, I've highlighted all of the interesting titles in bold green text in order to make discovery easier. So without further ado, here are 22 temporarily free and 33 on-sale apps and games for the end of the week.
Free
Apps
- Learn To Run (No ADS) $4.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 8 hours
- Photo & Video & Audio Recovery Deleted - PRO $3.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 8 hours
- Pari Keyboard - for Coding $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Bookmark Manager - Website favorites manager $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Relaxing Sleep Sounds PRO $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Text Reader PRO - Offline Text To Speech App (tts) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Games
- Kamikazee Dice Score Card $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Burning Fortress 2 $1.00 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Final Castle Defence : Idle RPG $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Hero Knights (idle RPG) $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Hills Legend: Action-horror $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Legend of the cartoon $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Message Quest — the amazing adventures of Feste $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Ruby Square: logical puzzle game (700 levels) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Zombie Combat : Target Shooting Simulator 3D $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Shamrock - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Christmas Wallpaper 🎅🎄 $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Falling Flowers Red - Live Wallpaper $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Fledermaus - Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Pixel Net White - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Xperia Theme - Falling Flowers Red $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Xperia Theme - Osaka Castle $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
Sale
Apps
- Delivery Tip Tracker Pro $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- MEDcodigos TUSS SUS CID CBHPM Health Brazil Codes $3.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- KReader PRO: kindle read all formats (no Ads) $3.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Mushrooming $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Notes $3.49 -> $2.39; Sale ends in 6 days
- Shred Guitar Mastery $3.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Pencil Sketch HD $4.49 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Sketch Master Pro $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
Games
- Aces of the Luftwaffe - Squadron: Extended Edition $7.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- Save the Puppies Premium $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Wonder Boy: The Dragon's Trap $9.99 -> $3.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- ACE Academy $9.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Agent A: A puzzle in disguise $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- AWAKENING HORROR 1-5 $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Café International $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Crystalline $9.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Ethereal Enigma $9.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Kaori After Story $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Nelly Cootalot: The Fowl Fleet $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Pocket Rogues: Ultimate $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Death Worm™ $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- G30 - A Memory Maze $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Kids Music Classes: 10+ Music Instruments $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Unbroken Soul $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Athena Dark Icon Pack - Dark Squircle Icons $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Rapid Launcher XP $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Arizona - Flat One UI Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Big Sur - MacOS icon pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Colored Wood Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Cuticon Round - Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Garis Light - Lines Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Oxigen McLaren 3D - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $1.19; Sale ends in 6 days
- Oxigen McLaren - Icon Pack $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
