The OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro will be unveiled on March 23, but of course, we might as well end up learning everything there is to know about the phones ahead of time thanks to leaks. The latest details to become public prematurely revolve around the colors. WinFuture snagged up a few renders of the OnePlus flagships, and some of the designs sure look familiar.

The renders show us the two OnePlus 9 devices (Pro and regular) from all sides and in different color variants. Like its predecessors, the OnePlus 9 series will have a punch-hole selfie camera in the top left corner of the display. While the more advanced Pro model sports four sensors on its Hasselblad-branded camera array, the regular variant only has three. WinFuture says the high-end phone will come with the Sony IMX766 and the Sony IMX789 sensors, which offer up to 50 and 48MP resolution. It looks like there will also be a laser autofocus.

The OnePlus 9 Pro.

Regarding the design, it appears that we're looking at a total of three colors for the OnePlus 9 Pro. There's a silver variant that leaked earlier, an emerald/dark green version, and a matte black version that sure looks like it was inspired by Samsung's Galaxy S21 Ultra. However, a close-up look at this black model (first image in this post) reveals that it's equipped with what looks like a grippy, rough texture — a return to the sandstone design that used to made OnePlus phones so unique?

The OnePlus 9.

The regular OnePlus 9 comes in a black color variant, too, but it looks like it's made from smooth glass or plastic. There's also a blue version, and a violet variant reminds me of the S21's dual-color "Thanos" version.

Other than the renders, WinFuture also got its hands on a few hardware details. For the OnePlus 9 Pro, we'll be looking at a 6.7-inch OLED display with curved sides, making the company one of the last to hold on to that controversial design. The regular OnePlus 9 should come with a 6.5-inch display that seems to be flat, though the sides of the display cover do curve to the sides. WinFuture also speculates that the regular OnePlus 9 could come without a metal frame, leaning closer to the Nord series — there are no antenna bands visible, which are usually necessary on metal frames.

There's still plenty of time for leaks ahead of the OnePlus event on March 23, so be sure to stay tuned.