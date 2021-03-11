Sony makes some of the very best Android TVs on the market, and not many of them top the X750H. The 75-inch 4K behemoth has been selling for about a thousand bucks this year, but today, you can get it for $829 — $129 off its street price.

The X750H has three HDMI ports and supports HDR — although not Dolby Vision (you'll need the pricier X800H for that). Having Android TV built in, it's compatible with the Google Assistant and can be cast to like any other Chromecast target.

Amazon is calling this price a $430.99 discount, but that's a bit disingenuous — the TV has been $998 for the majority of the year. Still, though, $129 off is a sizable chunk of change. Follow the Amazon link below to see more.