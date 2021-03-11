It's March, which means Spring is basically here in the northern hemisphere. And along with the warmer weather will come the inevitable barrage of thunderstorms, tornados, and other weather threats. Luckily, it's easy to stay on top of the latest weather events this storm season with the Sunrise weather app, available to download for free on the Google Play store.
Sunrise is a local weather forecasting app that's designed to be as aesthetically pleasing as it is useful. The app features a simple, yet insightful user interface that includes the information you'd expect: daily and hourly forecasts, current conditions (temperature, UV index, humidity, visibility, dew point, and pressure), sunrise/sunset, moon phases, wind speed, and air quality. It also supports alerts for strong winds, heavy rain, heavy snow, and thunderstorms
However, as any weather connoisseur knows, having a slick UI doesn't mean much if the information powering it isn't up to snuff. Luckily, you don't have to worry about that here. Sunrise pulls data from some of the most reputable weather sources available, including the National Weather Service, AccuWeather.com, Foreca.com, Weatherbit.io, and more. This ensures you always have accurate and up-to-date information regarding the weather events happening in your area.
Download Sunrise for free or upgrade to Premium and save
The Sunrise weather app is free to download from the Google Play Store. The base version is supported by ads, though in our testing, these are fairly unobtrusive. If you'd like to remove the ads plus unlock some extra perks like a local weather radar and soon-to-be-announced features, you can subscribe to Sunrise Premium for $3 a year ($2.00 off) or unlock Premium for life for just $7 ($3.00 off).
