Today OPPO launched the OPPO Find X3 Pro. It's a classic OPPO flagship with the latest high-end specs, flashy design, and a gorgeous display. And while the phone's software is classic OPPO, for better or worse, the cameras are some of the most impressive I've seen on a phone in a long time.

The Find X3 Pro has four cameras; a 50MP main sensor, a 50MP ultrawide, a 13MP telephoto, and a 3MP microlens. The main sensor and ultrawide both use the aforementioned 50MP IMX 766, which is making its first international appearance. It's a great sensor and takes great photos, but to me, it's not the star of the show. The 13MP telephoto is just a classic telephoto lens — nothing fancy. Where things get interesting is with the 3MP microlens.

Microscope Camera

The Find X3 Pro's microscope camera is probably one of the coolest camera setups on a phone right now. It has its own ring light and supports up to 60x (you're reading that right) magnification. It sounds like it's just another gimmick, I know, but it results in some absolutely insane photos. Below is a gallery of just a few:

The microscope camera is absolutely insane and super cool, but it's not without its issues. Due to the nature of the camera optics, the plane of focus is incredibly shallow, often resulting in blurry and out of focus images. If the object isn't perfectly flat, you end up with artsy but underwhelming pictures. But even with these issues, it's a super cool camera.

Main & Ultra Wide Camera

The main camera is a 50MP Sony IMX 766 with an f/1.8 aperture. While the sensor is 50MP, it does take 12.5MP photos thanks to 4-in-1 pixel binning. It does also support up to 1 billion colors thanks to 10-bit image capture support. All those numbers basically mean it takes good pictures.

Previous Next Previous

















Next

The ultrawide camera on the Find X3 Pro is a little special, as it's actually using the exact same high-end sensor as the main camera. All the benefits of the large sensor, large pixels, and sensor tech come into play here. This gets the same 10-bit photo capability, same video recording, and same 12.5/50MP photos.

Previous Next Previous





Next

The results from the ultrawide are really good. HDR is fantastic, and the color is typically very vibrant. There are some instances where the camera HDR just seemed to not kick in, but that doesn't happen often. My unit is running pre-production firmware, and while that's no excuse for any camera issues, I'll continue testing to see if performance improves.

10-bit Photos

I wanted to separate 10-bit photos into their own category since this feature won't be usable for most people. 10-bit displays aren't common on phones, and full 10-bit color information won't be useful for 99.9% of people, but it's a cool feature to support nonetheless. The images end up being a little more saturated and look a little more appealing because of this extra color data.

Previous Next Previous





Next

Because of the extra color data and the HEIC image format, I'm unable to show you the original files, but above you can find a few converted photos from 10-bit. If you want to view the original 10-bit files, you can download them from Google Drive.

The OPPO Find X3 Pro has a really great camera setup which is honestly really impressive. The rest of the phone is no slouch, either, and you can expect a full review on it from us when we've had a little more time with the device.