Samsung has managed to surprise its staunchest skeptics by becoming exceptionally agile with software updates of late. Not only has it kept its promise of delivering Android 11 to its devices, but it's also showcased its commitment by offering four years of security updates for most of its devices launched from 2019 onward. Further straightening up its act, Samsung is now removing some ambiguity around how often a few of its devices will get security updates.
Until recently, Samsung broke its security update frequency into three categories: "monthly," "quarterly," and "other regular." While that last category was still eligible for updates, it was anybody's guess as to when (or how often) they might arrive. This has now been renamed "biannual," which also clarifies the frequency at which these devices will receive updates — twice a year.
At the time of writing, these are the following models included in the "biannual" security update category:
- Galaxy S8 Lite, Galaxy Note FE
- Galaxy A6, Galaxy A6+, Galaxy A7 (2018), Galaxy A8+ (2018), Galaxy A8 Star, Galaxy A8s, Galaxy A9 (2018)
- Galaxy J2 Core, Galaxy J3 (2017), Galaxy J3 Top, Galaxy J4, Galaxy J4+, Galaxy J4 Core, Galaxy J5 (2017), Galaxy J6, Galaxy J6+, Galaxy J7 (2017), Galaxy J7 Duo, Galaxy J7 Prime2, Galaxy
- J7 Pop, Galaxy J7 Top, Galaxy J7 Max, Galaxy J7 Neo, Galaxy J7+, Galaxy J8
- Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20
- Galaxy Tab A (2017), Galaxy Tab A 10.5 (2018), Galaxy Tab S3, Galaxy Tab S4, Galaxy Tab E 8 Refresh
