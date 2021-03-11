Videoconferencing has seen exponential growth in the wake of the pandemic, and it's the primary way some organizations have decided to communicate when working in virtual offices. Since the use of smartphones to attend these virtual meetings is so popular, Google Meet is now finally bringing its dense tile view to its mobile app.

As the name suggests, the feature allows you to see multiple participants at once, saving you the annoyance of swiping through. From what we've seen, there may be a low limit on how many participants you can see at once — as in the tweet below. While this is nowhere near the 49-participant limit that tile view has on the web client, cramming more tiles on comparatively smaller smartphone displays would do more harm than good.

Have a bigger impact on a smaller screen with #GoogleMeet tile view on your mobile device, rolling out now on iOS and coming soon to Android! 🙌 → https://t.co/OLAvcuDmYy pic.twitter.com/ZHjzQ8tedH — Google Workspace (@GoogleWorkspace) March 10, 2021

This feature has already been available on the web client and is starting to arrive for mobile — kind of. If you're using an Android phone, you're going to have to wait for a while because Google has only decided to make this available to iOS users at first, with no current timetable shared for an Android release.