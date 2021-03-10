Rumors of a straight follow-up of the 2018 surprise budget hit Pocophone F1 have been circulating for a while, and back when Poco was still part of Xiaomi, the company even teased a proper follow-up multiple times. And it looks like even now, with Poco spun off into its sub-brand, the business still plans on releasing the hotly anticipated successor of the F1 sometime in the future. Poco has posted a teaser on Twitter with some hidden hints inside.

While Poco has released a few phones since the F1, including the F2 Pro, all of them are basically just rebranded Xiaomi phones that were already on the market in some form, and none of them hit the same magical price as the original phone.

In the teaser, the company talks about how it shook up the budget market with a respectable performance-to-price ratio, and how 30 months later no competitor launched a comparable phone at the price. Poco wants to repeat this saga and finishes the letter to its fans by saying, "The only difference being it'll not be an F by name but by game!" That suggests that the upcoming phone will be available at the same price as the F1, but it won't have an F in its name — possibly due to the existence of the F2 Pro, based on the Redmi K30 Pro. Given that Poco marked the X in "eXpectations," it might just be an X-series device. The company also emphasized 30 M in "30 Months," suggesting a possible March 30 event.

The question remains whether it'll really be a brand-new phone this time around or if we're looking at another rebranding — perhaps the leaked Redmi K40 this time around?