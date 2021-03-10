It's been a little while since we've heard anything out of the Chase Pay service, hasn't it? Apparently that's because the bank isn't particularly concerned with it. According to a new alert on the Chase bank website, the digital wallet is winding down and will be shuttered by the end of the month. As of this morning, the dedicated Chase Pay app is gone from the Play Store.

Reuters spotted the change on the Chase Pay website. As a replacement, Chase is instructing users to add their Chase debit and credit cards to a PayPal account. And there's nothing stopping you from adding those same cards to Google Pay, Samsung Pay, Apple Pay, and so on. The option to use Chase Pay as a direct payment service will be removed from the websites that currently offer it, though those seem to be few and far between.

Chase Pay came out during a quick boom in such services, chasing (sorry) the growing and lucrative market for digital processing fees. Initially it relied on cumbersome QR codes, but it did gain a pretty cool feature: it was one of the few apps that used Samsung's MST payment system, which allowed a phone to work with a retail terminal that lacked an NFC payment module by mimicking the magnetic swipe of older credit cards. But considering how those users who are inclined towards paying with their phone seem to have polarized around one of the major systems already, cutting off any further investment into the service and app is a prudent move.