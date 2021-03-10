Traditionally, Samsung’s Galaxy A series phones have gone official before their flagship counterparts, but it's the other way round this time. About two months after the Galaxy S21’s grand debut, Samsung is holding another digital event — Galaxy Awesome Unpacked — later this month to most likely unveil the long-rumored Galaxy A52 and A72 mid-rangers.

Considering the extensive leaks we've seen recently and what Samsung is trying to say with the event title, it’s safe to assume that the new Galaxy A phones are indeed on the way. The teaser imagery shows the colorways the A52 and A72 are expected to come in, matching an earlier report, and potentially indicates some kind of water resistance.

At this point, we have a fair idea that the affordable Galaxy A models are going to be well-equipped and more closely resemble their flagship siblings.

The Galaxy Awesome Unpacked event is scheduled for March 17, 10 am ET (7 am PT), and you'll be able to stream it live on Samsung’s global YouTube channel.