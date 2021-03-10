Facebook just announced that Instagram Lite is now officially available in 170 countries, but there are still many people who don't have access to this much tighter, 2MB small Instagram experience just yet. That applies to countries like the US, the UK, and many more in Europe. But luckily, there's a simple way to get your hands on it right now via our sister site APK Mirror.

Most Android apps you could possibly want on your phone are available on the Play Store, but sometimes developers decide to impose location-based limits on certain apps. That might be because companies don't do business in specific countries, or some apps might only be relevant to locals, but in the case of Instagram Lite, we assume it's because Facebook first wants to bring it to those who can benefit the most from it, living in countries with spotty and weak internet.

In contrast to the 30MB full-size Instagram app, the Lite version only weighs 2MB on your phone and doesn't use up as much battery and bandwidth, making it perfect if you live in a place with spotty internet or if you would just like to save data on your mobile connection.

To get your hands on Instagram Lite right now, head to the download page over at APK Mirror, select the latest version of the app, and download the one that fits your phone. Your device will then prompt you to allow installs from unknown sources, and once you've enabled that, you can simply install the app. If you're insecure about the process or if something doesn't work, we've got a step-by-step guide including a video in our dedicated tutorial.

The APK we offer for download is signed by Facebook. Its cryptographic signature guarantees that the file is safe to install and was not tampered with in any way. Rather than wait for Facebook to push the app to other regions, which might take weeks or months, you can simply download and install it right now. Once the app is available in the Play Store in your region, you'll even start receiving automatic software updates.