Google Pay already works with about 3,000 partners, but that doesn't hinder it from continuing to support more banks and credit unions. After adding 89 financial institutions to the list last month, the mobile payment service just added another 67 just in the US.
The below list is sorted alphabetically, so you can skim through to see if your bank is part of it. Otherwise, you can save time by searching on the page using the Cmd/Ctrl + F shortcut or the "find in page" feature on your phone's browser.
- 1st Federal Savings Bank of SC, Inc
- 1st Liberty Federal Credit Union
- AMOCO FCU
- Affinity First Federal Credit Union
- Alabama Central Credit Union
- American Bank & Trust Company (KY)
- American Bank, NA (IA)
- Americana Riviera Bank (CA)
- Americas Credit Union (TX)
- Appalachian Community Federal Credit Union (Gray, TN)
- Bank of Clarke County (VA)
- Bank of Walker County (AL)
- Brentwood Bank (PA)
- Buckeye Community FCU
- Century Bank of the Ozarks (MO)
- Citizens Bank & Trust (LA)
- Citizens Bank (TX)
- Citizens Bank and Trust (FL)
- Citizens State Bank (WI)
- Citizens State Bank of Waverly Inc (MN)
- Clear Lake Bank and Trust Company, Inc. (IA)
- Colorado Credit Union
- Commercial National Bank of Brady (TX)
- Community Bank (SD)
- CommunityWide Federal Credit Union
- Cornerstone Bank (MA)
- Credit Union of Southern California
- Crow Wing Power Credit Union (MN)
- Cumberland Federal Bank, FSB
- Education Personnel Federal Credit Union
- Ephrata National Bank (PA)
- Extracto Banks (TX)
- F & M Community Bank, NA
- F&M Bank (GA)
- Fahey Banking Company
- Financial Resources Federal Credit Union (NJ)
- First Commercial Bank (MS)
- First Heritage Bank (KS)
- First National Bank of Waynesboro (GA)
- Greater Hartford Police Federal Credit Union
- Greenville Federal
- Hiawatha National Bank
- Inland Valley Federal Credit Union (CA)
- Jefferson Bank
- Members Plus Credit Union (MA)
- Midwest Bank NA
- Midwest Community Bank
- Monroe County Community Credit Union (MI)
- New Market Bank (MN)
- Newtown Savings Bank
- Nizari Progressive Federal Credit Union
- PNC Bank, Global Investment Services
- Pelican State Credit Union
- People's Trust Federal Credit Union (TX)
- Peoples Bank Kentucky Inc (KY)
- Piedmont Advantage Credit Union (NC)
- PrimeSouth Bank (Waycross, GA)
- Security Bank USA
- Security National Bank of Omaha
- South Florida Educational Federal Credit Union
- Sterling National Bank
- Suncrest Bank (CA)
- The First, A National Banking Association (MS)
- Tolleson Private Bank
- Triad Business Bank
- Ultima Bank Minnesota (MN)
- West Union Bank
18 more
Last time we checked in with Google's list of Pay-supporting banks, there were a lot of new faces around, and with good reason — it had been a few months since we last caught up. Now we're returning just a couple weeks later, and while we do have a healthy new assortment of institutions to share with you, their number is quite a bit reduced. Meet Google Pay's 18 newest banks:
- 1st Bank of Sea Isle City
- Assemblies of God Credit Union
- Bank of Hope
- CHHE Federal Credit Union
- Capon Valley Bank
- Chelsea Groton Bank
- Coca-Cola Federal Credit Union
- Eagle Bank & Trust (AR)
- Glendale Area Schools Credit Union
- Hawaii County Employees Federal Credit Union
- Healthcare Employees Federal Credit Union
- New Bedford Credit Union
- Paper City Savings Association
- Peoples Exchange Bank
- Peoples Trust Company of St Albans
- Rails West Federal Credit Union
- USAgencies Credit Union
- WESTconsin Credit Union
Another 18
It's a new year, and that means ... a whole lot more of the same from Google Pay. Considering just how many banks it's been adding to its roster, that's not at all a bad thing, and following up on the batch of 18 new institutions we checked out back in December, we've got another set of 18 more:
- Equitable Savings & Loan Association (CO)
- Farmers Bureau Bank (NV)
- First American Credit Union (AZ)
- First National Bank of Scott City (KS)
- First National Bank of Williamson (WV)
- First Priority Credit Union (MA)
- First State Bank of Wyoming (MN)
- Grand Trunk (BC) Employees Federal CU
- Heartland Area Federal Credit Union (NE)
- International City Bank (CA)
- Kent County Credit Union (MI)
- MRV Banks (MO)
- Nevada Bank & Trust Co. (NV)
- Premier Bank of Arkansas (AR)
- River Valley Credit Union (IA)
- San Patricio County Teachers FCU (TX)
- Security Bank & Trust Co (TN)
- Straits Area Federal Credit Union (MI)
22 new banks
Google Pay is almost certainly going to support 3,000 banks by the time we get to the end of 2021 — hell, probably a lot sooner than that. This new batch of 22 puts us at 40 additions since the start of the year, and we've only got another 152 to go until Pay hits that next milestone. Will we make it by summer? Will Google actually run out of new banks at some point? Hahaha, no.
- Aerospace Federal Credit Union
- American Bank of Missouri (MO)
- Anna-Jonesboro National Bank (IL)
- Blue Eagle Credit Union (VA)
- Central Credit Union of Florida
- Chippewa Valley Bank (WI)
- CommunityAmerica Credit Union
- Cove Federal Credit Union
- Haverhill Bank (MA)
- Heartland National Bank (FL)
- Illinois State Credit Union
- Keystone Savings Bank (IA)
- Members Choice Financial Credit Union
- Missouri Electric Cooperatives Employees Credit Union
- New York Community Bank
- Pinnacle Bank (CA)
- Police and Fire Federal Credit Union
- Southern States Bank
- State Bank of Cerro Gordo
- The Exchange Bank of Alabama
- United Arkansas FCU (AR)
- Vermont State Employees Credit Union
6 more
You know, these past few updates to the big ol' list of Google Pay banks have felt a little like trying to take a drink from a fire hose: 22 banks? 18 banks? That's a lot to handle. Mercifully, Google's dialed things back a little for its latest refresh, a comparatively restrained list of six new banks:
- First National Bank of Eastern Arkansas
- Illinois Community Credit Union
- Portage Community Bank
- South Louisiana Bank, Houma, Louisiana
- The New Washington State Bank
- Virginia Beach Schools Federal Credit Union
19 new banks
If our last check-in had you worried that Google was slowing down, and that hitting that 3,000-bank milestone was looking a long way's off, take heart: the Pay machine has been running strong these past few weeks, signing up a respectable list of new financial institutions.
- Border Bank (MN)
- CNB Bank (WV)
- Comenity Bank (DE)
- FVCbank (VA)
- Farmers State Bank (IL)
- HSA Bank, a division of Webster (WI)
- Hamler State Bank (OH)
- Mid Missouri Bank (MO)
- North Coast Credit Union (OH)
- Old National Bank (IN)
- Optus Bank (SC)
- Pacific Western Bank (CA)
- Patriot Bank - B.E.S.T. Inc.
- Radius Bank - Found
- State Bank of Graymont (IL)
- Sutton Bank - Purewrist
- Sutton Bank - Samsung
- The Credit Union for Robertson County
- Towpath CU (OH)
16 more companies
Normally, when Google updates its list of institutions supporting Pay, we're seeing a bunch of banks, and maybe a splash of credit unions. But those aren't the only financial companies falling under Pay's dominion, and our most recent batch includes quite a few oddballs, like the cards used by DoorDash and Instacart shoppers for completing their duties or getting paid. Others are for non-traditional cards like those from Upgrade and Afterpay. And now going forward, all should support operation with Google Pay.
- Affirm
- Afterpay
- Airbase
- Be Money
- Branch
- Bridge2 Solutions
- DoorDash
- Fold
- Instacart
- Klarna
- N26-US
- One Finance
- Sezzle
- Square Card
- Square CashApp
- Upgrade
