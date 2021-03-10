They're nearly three years old now, but Sony's WH-1000XM3 noise-canceling headphones are still among the best you can buy. They go on sale pretty frequently anymore, but not usually for this cheap: you can pick up a pair for just $200 today — or $180 for refurbished units.

In his review, Richard called the XM3s "an all-around set of noise-cancelling headphones," and that was when they were at full price. The newer XM4s offer some quality-of-life perks like on-ear detection and even better ANC, but those will set you back $348 more often than not. These XM3s are available for $278 a lot of the time, so this represents a $78 discount — or $98 if you go refurbished.

To get a new pair for $200, hit the link for Focus Camera below and enter code BDTHANKS at checkout. The $180 refurbs are being offered by reputable secondhand retailer secondipity on eBay.