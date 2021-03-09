The Wear OS space has reached such depths that the TicWatch Pro 3 is one of the only models we'd recommend buying right now. To capitalize on its good reputation, Mobvoi is releasing a new Pro model. Somewhat confusingly, though, the new TicWatch Pro S is an updated TicWatch Pro 2020 positioned as a sports watch.

Although the key selling seems to be its affordability, the TicWatch Pro S costs $259.99 (£222.99 / €259.99) — that's only $40 less than the TicWatch Pro 3 and while it carries a lot of the same features, the Pro S is saddled by the aging Wear 2100 chipset. That difference alone could be worth paying the $40 difference.

Much of what makes the TicWatch Pro range tick is still here, however. It's got the nifty dual display with up to 30 days battery life in Essential Mode or 2-5 days in Smart Mode. There's 8GB of storage so you can download a good amount of music for offline listening. Its suite of first-party apps includes TicExercise 3.0, TicSleep 2.0, and newer software experiences like TicBreathe and TicHearing. The first of those handles GPS tracking and heart rate monitoring during workouts, as well as Vo2 Max measurements. Other expected features such as NFC for mobile payments are also present. Its IP68 rating ensures decent protection from the elements, and it's suitable for pool swimming at least.

Since the TicWatch Pro 2020 on which this new timepiece is based felt a little dated when it launched, and with a newer Wear 4100 model on offer from Mobvoi for only 40 bucks more, it could make the Pro S a hard sell without too many meaningful upgrades to speak of. A TicWatch 3 Pro on sale would be a better buy, for example.

The TicWatch Pro S is available for purchases in the UK (£222.99) and the US today ($259.99), while pre-orders open across the rest of Europe (€259.99). You can get it from Mobvoi.com or Amazon.