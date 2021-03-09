Samsung has so many smartphone series on the go that there's always something to look forward to. Of late, we've been hearing a lot about the broad Galaxy A series and it seems like the A52 and the A72 are not far off from being announced. They've just been spotted on official support pages and hands-on photos have been leaked.

While the official listings don't reveal anything apart from the design, there's a lot we already know about these upcoming midrangers thanks to previous leaks. They're expected to be available in two variants each: 4G and 5G. The former will be powered by the Snapdragon 720G, whereas the latter will sport the Snapdragon 750G. The 4G variants are anticipated to be Samsung's first phones with 90Hz 6.5-inch displays; the 5G variants are said to have 120Hz 6.7-inch AMOLED panels.

The S21's matte black colorway has seemingly trickled down.

The midrangers seem to have quite a lot in common, such as a 64MP OIS+12MP+5MP+MP camera stack, IP67 certification, a microSD card slot, and Android 11 out of the box. The A52 will have a 4,500mAh battery unit, while the A72 will have a 5,000mAh unit — both support 25W fast charging. The Galaxy A72 will also be the first A series phone to have stereo speakers and Space Zoom up to 30x.

Another new leak claims that the phones will debut during a live stream on March 17. While this may not necessarily be true, we know that the launch is near as the phones have already popped up on Samsung's website. As for the pricing, the A52 is said to start from €369, and the A72 from €449.