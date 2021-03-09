In our review, we felt the OnePlus Band was limited by its lack of proper support for third-party integrations. It looks like the company has its ear close to the ground and is taking this feedback seriously. In a recent update to the Band’s companion Health app, OnePlus finally added the option to sync your data to Google Fit.

Once updated to the latest version, the Health app will allow you to link Google Fit right from the home page. It takes just a couple of taps to get started, and your health stats should soon be synced. You’ll be able to manage this cross-platform sharing from the Health app’s settings menu in case you'd like to unlink Google Fit later on.

While all of my stats from over a month were synced to Fit, I noticed that my sleep data failed to appear in Google’s app, even though it should have. That's likely due to a bug that will require OnePlus’ attention.

The Google Fit integration is live in OnePlus Health version 1.3.2, available for download now on the Play Store.