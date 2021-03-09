When we named the Galaxy Tab S7 series the best Android tablet out there, we had no big reservations except for its steep price. But as with so many premium products, prices of the high-end tablet family have gradually come down since launch to a more reasonable range. Right now, the smaller Galaxy Tab S7 with 512GB storage is back down to its lowest price to date.

Amazon is currently running a decent deal on the flagship Galaxy Tab S7 (512GB), allowing you to snag one for just $629. That discounted price is valid only on the black color option, however. While this storage variant has a sticker price of $829, it usually retails for $700, so you’re essentially saving an additional $70 on the device right now.

There’s no need to enter any coupon code as the tablet is already listed at $629; just add it to your cart and check out as usual.