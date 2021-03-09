After releasing a slightly tweaked Snapdragon 865 Plus as the Snapdragon 870 earlier this year, Qualcomm seems set to launch yet another derivative of a successful high-end processor. Leaker Roland Quandt reports that the company has a lower-end version of the Snapdragon 888 in the works for 2021.

According to the leak, the lower-end variant allegedly won't have an integrated 5G modem, which might make it a great choice for markets that haven't deployed the next-gen network just yet, like India. Phones like the 5G-less variant of the Galaxy S20 FE also sell really well in Europe, so that might be another market the company has in mind for the chip. It will go by the model number SM8325 (compared to the Snapdragon 888's SM8350 code name), but that's about all we know about the processor at the moment. While the omission of 5G will likely be the most significant difference between the new chipset and the 888, we'd assume that Qualcomm will also shave off some other features as to not eat into its flagship processor too much.

Qualcomm has a lower end derivate of the Snapdragon 888 (SM8350) in the works. SM8325 is the model number and there seems to be NO integrated 5G modem on this one. #CheapFlagshipPhones — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) March 8, 2021

Qualcomm is also working on a proper follow-up of the Snapdragon 888, as Roland Quandt additionally shared in the German publication WinFuture. The 2022 flagship is supposed to add some bigger camera improvements, though the details are yet to be confirmed.