Surprisingly PUBG Corporation has managed to stick to a monthly release schedule for the last two months, and so it's time once again to see what the latest patch brings to Playerunknown's Battlegrounds Mobile. The update to 1.3 offers a new festival mode in celebration of the game's anniversary, a new chapter where you can choose to play undercover, a Mosin-Nagant sniper rifle, and plenty of map and performance improvements. Oh, and the next Royal Pass will begin later this month, so there isn't long to wait.
The trailer above offers a quick glimpse of what to expect from PUBG Mobile's patch to 1.3. As you can see, the game is celebrating its anniversary with a new event where you'll attend a music festival, and of course, this new mode offers three unique skills themed around armbands, giving players something to chase as they play that could very well turn the tide of a match. Players can also expect to discover a new graffiti wall in Classic Mode Erangel, where painting will trigger musical notes, with there being several notes to discover.
Now that patch 1.3 is here, fans can also expect to find a new chapter to play through called Metro Royale: Uncover. In this mode, you'll have the choice to jump into a match disguised as an NPC, so you'll play undercover as you search out your enemies. A new Power Armor mode will also be in the mix, and there's a new sniper rifle as well as a new glider. We also know the next season will kick off on March 17th. Of course, the Play Store changelog is below if you'd like to see the highlights of today's update in a list.
WHAT'S NEW
New Dream Team Gameplay is Here!Cheer Park Upgrades
1. Love Upgrades: Travel to Cheer Park Island via the pier to find a giant bunny doll.
2. Interactions Filled With Love: Project a love note in the air with the names of the sender and recipient. Take a ride on the hot air balloon and two-seater swing!Dream Team Events
1. Collect seeds and plant Heart Trees for surprise gifts!
2. Team up with friends in the Dream Team event to unlock a permanent set!
3. Follow B.Duck as it tours Erangel!
So there you have it. PUBG Mobile is now on patch 1.3, bringing with it a slew of changes and new features. While the latest season isn't yet live, you're free to explore the rest of the newly-announced content starting today, so feel free to navigate to the Play Store listing through the widget below to ensure you're up to date.
And for those of you in India where the game is still banned, you can find the APK on our sister site APK Mirror (the OBB is needed, but if you've installed PUBG Mobile on your device at least once, the OBB files will automatically download).
- Source:
- PUBG Mobile
Comments