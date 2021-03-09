The OnePlus 9 announcement is a mere two weeks away, which generally means retailers are eager to move some of their current stock before potential customers become enamored with the hot new gadgety goodness. If you happen to be in the market for a new phone, but balking at the idea of dropping full price on the latest and greatest, there are a few deals on previous OnePlus phones that might be of interest.

OnePlus 8T

Until later this month, the OnePlus 8T is still the most recent phone coming out of OP. At only five months young, it still has lots of time left on its update commitment. While the 8T started at and has been hovering close to $749, B&H is currently selling the Lunar Silver for $574.99, and the Aquamarine Green for a bit more at $589.99. If you prefer Amazon, the price dropped there as well, but it's slightly higher at $599.99 for either color.

This model clocks in at 12GB RAM and 256GB of storage with a Snapdragon 865. The display is a sizable 6.55" 120Hz screen at 2400 x 1080 pixels. Check out our long-term review if you're not already sold.

OnePlus 8 Pro

Stepping back to last year's generation brings us to the OnePlus 8 Pro. This was the first OnePlus phone to ship with wireless charging and a 120Hz display capable of 1 billion colors with its 30-bit panel. It was also the first time OnePlus put an official water resistance rating (IP68) on a phone. You can read all about it in our review.

Nobody should be paying the original retail price of $999 on the top spec 8 Pro anymore, but it was hovering somewhat steadily at $799 on Amazon. However, the 12GB / 256GB model in Ultramarine Blue just dropped to $699 for the first time ever. That's the same price you would have paid last year for the base model OnePlus 8.

There's no way of knowing how long either of these phones will be available at these prices, so it's better to pick them up quickly if you're interested. They may drop to these prices again after the OnePlus 9 announcement, but it's hard to judge what price they'll stabilize at, or how long it might take. All of these deals are for unlocked models, but it's worth double-checking the carrier compatibility.