Back in May, we highlighted a rumor that League of Legends might come to Android courtesy of Tencent, a company that just so happens to own Riot Games, the developer of League of Legends. It has now been revealed that Riot has been very busy having recently announced three new games for mobile themed around the LoL franchise. In this article, I'm going to be talking about League of Legends: Wild Rift, a redesigned 5v5 MOBA slated for release on mobile and consoles in 2020. So if you're eagerly anticipating the arrival of Wild Rift, I'm happy to report that it's already available for pre-registration on the Google Play Store.
The trailer above should provide a good idea of what to expect from League of Legends: Wild Rift. It assuredly looks the part, though the video makes it clear that the game has been rebuilt for mobile and console play with a new 5v5 map specifically designed for these platforms where matches only last 15-20 minutes. So it's clear that Wild Rift isn't a port of the PC version, but an entirely new game. You can still expect to see more than a few familiar faces in the mix, with around 40 champions anticipated at launch, and more should follow after the official release. The game will be free-to-play, though Riot is boasting that it won't be pay-to-win, a bold claim indeed. Once the game drops, those that sign in with existing PC accounts will earn rewards for their time spent in LoL on PC.
So far, we know that Wild Rift will offer two digital thumbsticks for the controls in the Android version and that the alpha and beta builds should roll out in the next few months. The 2020 release supposedly means the game will be available across the globe on mobile by the end of that year, and the console releases should follow shortly after.
For all intents and purposes, League of Legends: Wild Rift appears to be a reimagining of the PC version designed for faster sessions that control well on both consoles and mobile. With the popularity of MOBAs on mobile, I can see why Riot would be eager to expand its catalog, though I am wary of how the game will be monetized. It's my hope that Riot doesn't get too greedy, and since people seem to agree that the PC version is fairly monetized, it would be nice to see a similar system carried over for the mobile version. So if you're eager to get your hands on League of Legends: Wild Rift, feel free to pre-register through the Play Store widget at the bottom of the page so that you'll receive a notification whenever the game is officially launched.
Riot just released a dev-diary trailer for League of Legends: Wild Rift
Riot has revealed the new dev-diary trailer above in order to show off how the game is shaping up under development, while also announcing that a limited Android alpha test will take place in Brazil and the Philippines from June 6 to June 27. The first part of the video details that the developer could use some help polishing the game, and so are calling on testers to report issues and bugs through feedback. After that, you'll learn which heroes have made the cut. The gameplay is also discussed in the following segment of the video, so it covers the game's streamlined rune system. Honestly, the above video goes into great detail to describe what players can expect whenever the game officially lands this summer, which is why it's fourteen minutes long.
So if you're eager to see how the development of League of Legends: Wild Rift is shaping up as the game enters its first limited alpha test, Riot has you covered with the above dev-diary gameplay trailer. Sadly we still don't have an official release date past the "summer" placeholder, and I couldn't help but notice that monetization wasn't mentioned in the above trailer, which is a shame. Of course, if you'd like to receive a notification on the day the game is officially released on the Play Store, feel free to pre-re through the Play Store widget at the bottom of the page.
Riot opens first regional beta test for League of Legends: Wild Rift
Earlier this year, Riot started testing alpha builds of its mobile MOBA League of Legends: Wild Rift. This week, the game enters into its first regional beta in Southeast Asia. As of September 16th, fans in Indonesia can check out the beta. Starting on the 18th, those who live in Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, and Thailand will also be able to join in on the fun. Each region will be rolled out in waves, and once the closed beta is over in October (no specific date provided), all player accounts will be reset.
Primarily this regional beta will take place on Android, though a few select iOS users may be able to get into their own limited beta, which you can sign up for on the official Wild Rift website. Ideally, the current closed beta for League of Legends: Wild Rift will test for balance, so if you get in, expect changes as things like gameplay, leveling, and upgrade systems are tweaked.
Riot has also released a new dev diary, which you can view below.
Of course, if you'd like to receive a notification whenever League of Legends: Wild Rift is officially released in your region, you can pre-reg through the Play Store widget at the bottom of the page.
Riot announces regional open beta for League of Legends: Wild Rift
In September (2020), Riot offered a closed beta in select territories (Southeast Asia) for its upcoming MOBA League of Legends: Wild Rift that would end in October. Now that October is almost over, Riot has announced an open beta for residents of Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, and Thailand, which means anyone who lives in these regions can now jump into the open beta for Wild Rift on Android.
Riot also recently posted on Facebook that COVID has indeed impeded the development of the game, and so it would seem it's challenging for the company to nail down any specific dates for the title's worldwide open-beta release. More regions are expected to join today's open-beta in the next two months, and even more are planned for 2021. So if you were hoping that League of Legends: Wild Rift's beta would be released in the West soon, it's currently looking like we'll have to wait a little longer.
League of Legends: Wild Rift beta soon coming to Europe
The official YouTube channel for League of Legends: Wild Rift recently posted a new trailer that reveals the game's beta will land in new territories on December 10th (2020). The last we heard from the game was that its open beta rolled out in select Asian territories this past October (2020), and so it would appear that Riot Games is almost ready to roll out the open beta in more regions, inching us closer to the game's eventual release. To be specific, mobile gamers in Vietnam, Oceania, Taiwan, Europe, Turkey, Russia & CIS, the Middle East, and North Africa will be able to jump in starting December 10th. While we still don't know when League of Legends: Wild Rift will officially launch, it's nice to see that development is moving along, especially since this is probably one of the most anticipated MOBAs for mobile.
Of course, the game is still available for pre-registration on the Play Store, so if you'd like to receive a notification the day it is officially launched, feel free to pre-reg through the Play Store widget at the bottom of the page.
League of Legends: Wild Rift open beta now live in new territories
Last month (Nov. 2020), we learned that League of Legends: Wild Rift would be coming to new regions on December 10th, and Riot has held true to its word, which means those that live in Europe, Turkey, Russia, the Middle East, and North Africa can now jump into the game's open beta. While it's still unknown when the US will gain access, we're clearly inching closer to that inevitable release. Of course, if you're eager to get your hands on the game the day it officially arrives, feel free to pre-register through the Play Store widget at the bottom of the page to receive a notification upon release.
League of Legends: Wild Rift is coming to the US as an open beta in March
The trickling out of information for League of Legends: Wild Rift hasn't stopped now that 2021 is here, and so Riot's social media account has announced that the game will enter into an open beta in the US this March. Sadly no specific date was mentioned, and there's no word which platforms will get the beta, though it's probably safe to assume that Android will take part in this beta.
Besides the endless wall of text tweeted out piecemeal by Riot today, the studio has also released a handful of new videos on YouTube while also announcing in a separate press release that the game will offer a global eSports structure, not that anybody expected any less. This means SEA will see several smaller competitive events through March as the first ranked season begins in 2021, with April ringing in the transition to eight location-specific tournament circuits.
So while many regions have already had a chance to test out League of Legends: Wild Rift over the last several months, it's looking like it will soon be the US's turn in March. Ideally, as we get closer to that date, Riot will trickle out even more info, so stay tuned as I'm sure this story isn't wrapped up just yet. Until then, feel free to pre-register through the Play Store widget at the bottom of the page.
Press Release
COMING IN 2021... LEAGUE OF LEGENDS: WILD RIFT ESPORTS
Riot Games commits to building a global esports structure for its new mobile game
This month, League of Legends teams around the world will begin vying for supremacy on Summoner’s Rift in the sport’s 11th professional season. Established franchises and emerging organizations alike will embark on a journey to prove their supremacy, both within their respective regional leagues and on the world stage.
As League of Legends begins its next decade of growth, we’re excited for what’s to come in our emerging competitive scenes - including League of Legends: Wild Rift Esports.
“Like League PC, League of Legends: Wild Rift is wildly competitive, with the depth, complexity, and high stakes moments that make for a great sport,” said John Needham, Head of Global Esports at Riot Games, in the League of Legends Season Start/Opening Day livestream on Jan. 8. “While it’s still incredibly early, we’re excited to bring our passion and dedication for esports to mobile.”
In 2021, Riot Games will take the initial steps to build the Wild Rift Esports ecosystem. “While we continue to oversee a rollout of Wild Rift via Open Beta in numerous countries, we’re ready to establish a framework for players to compete at the highest level,” says Needham. “This will be the year we will experiment and learn, setting the foundations for the long-term success of the sport. You will see our first competitions come to life later in 2021.”
Regional plans already have begun to take shape. In late 2020, Riot Games Southeast Asia (SEA) announced its Wild Rift Esports competitive and collegiate plans for the region. In partnership with leading esports organizations throughout SEA, the season will kick off with several smaller, intermittent competitive events through March. In April, teams will transition to eight location-specific tournament circuits where they will compete for the title of local champion and a chance to later compete against other local champions from across Southeast Asia.
Stay tuned for more updates on formats, timing, and events.
About Riot Games
Riot Games was founded in 2006 to develop, publish, and support the most player-focused games in the world. In 2009, Riot released its debut title, League of Legends, to worldwide acclaim. League has gone on to be the most-played PC game in the world and a key driver of the explosive growth of esports.
As League enters its second decade, Riot continues to evolve the game while delivering new experiences to players with Teamfight Tactics, Legends of Runeterra, VALORANT, League of Legends: Wild Rift, and multiple work-in-progress titles. Riot is also expanding the world of Runeterra through multimedia projects across music, comic books, board games, and the upcoming animated series Arcane.
The annual League of Legends World Championship features qualified esports teams from a dozen international leagues. Worlds is the most widely viewed and followed esport tournament, and it is among the largest and most popular gaming and sporting events in the world.
Founded by Brandon Beck and Marc Merrill, and led by CEO Nicolo Laurent, Riot is headquartered in Los Angeles, California, and has 3,000+ Rioters in 20+ offices worldwide. Riot is certified as a Great Place to Work and has been featured on numerous lists including Fortune’s “100 Best Companies to Work For,” “25 Best Companies to Work in Technology,” “100 Best Workplaces for Millennials,” and “50 Best Workplaces for Flexibility.”
About LoL Esports™
LoL Esports is a premier global sport that has attracted the attention of millions of fans around the world since 2010. More than 800 players on 100+ professional League of Legends esports teams compete across a dozen leagues globally. Within each regional league, teams compete against one another over the course of two seasonal splits in hopes of earning regional titles and championship points.
Regional placements and championship points are used to qualify teams for the two major international competitions: the Mid-Season Invitational and the World Championship (known as Worlds). To close out a season, fans vote for their favorite players from each league to attend the All-Star Event where players enjoy a weekend of friendly competition.
LoL Esports boasts a roster of industry-leading global sponsors: Alienware, Axe, Bose, Cisco, Louis Vuitton, Mastercard, Mercedes-Benz, OPPO, Red Bull, Secretlab, Spotify, and State Farm. For further information, visit: www.lolesports.com and www.lolesportsmedia.com.
Riot finally reveals the open beta date for the US
As expected, Riot has finally revealed the launch date for the upcoming open beta for US residents. We learned in January that this open beta would be coming to the US in March, but of course, the exact date was unknown. Well, as of today, Riot has revealed this beta will begin on March 29th for the entirety of the Americas. We already know Riot plans to offer separate servers for the Americas since these servers will be using a different system from the rest of the globe. So those playing in the US will not be able to match with anyone outside of the Americas.
If you're interested in taking part in this open beta, you can pre-register through the Play Store widget at the bottom of the page to receive a release announcement once the game goes live on March 29th.
