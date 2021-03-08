It's been almost exactly a year since the last time we saw leaked screenshots of an encrypted cloud backup feature for WhatsApp. Today we see a more fleshed-out version of that tool, offering a password protected backup of your messages that uploads to Google Drive on Android and iCloud on iOS. Unfortunately, there's still no indication of when it's actually going to go live.

The latest leak comes from WABetaInfo once again, showing four new screenshots: two on iOS, two on Android. According to the text in the interface, the password which unlocks the encrypted backup file will not be accessible to the WhatsApp service. That means it's on you not to lose it—if you do, there will be no way to recover the backup.

As previously announced, @WhatsApp is working on cloud backups encryption. The chat database and media will be safe from unauthorized access when using a password. The password is private and it's not sent to WhatsApp.

It will be available in a future build for iOS and Android. pic.twitter.com/Lp06PaECBX — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) March 8, 2021

WABetaInfo is an unofficial source, but it's been very reliable in the past. There are a lot of people waiting on this feature, so let's hope it becomes available sooner rather than later.