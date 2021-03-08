If you're on the lookout for a pair of versatile true wireless buds that work well both when exercising, commuting, and working, search no more. Aukey's praised EP-T10 are on sale, down to just $20 instead of their $50 MSRP.

There are a lot of options to pick from when it comes to true wireless buds. However, there are almost no decent ones that offer wireless charging, USB-C connectivity, water resistance for just $20. Thankfully, Aukey's EP-T10 come with all of these, as well as an impressive 28-hour playback time thanks to the charging case, which extends the standard seven-hour battery life.

The buds are particularly discreet and provide a tight fit that offers good passive noise isolation. They're controlled with touch inputs on the sides, letting you adjust the volume, change tracks, and even access your phone's assistant.

If you like to work out, you'll appreciate their IPX5 water resistance, which provides protection from sweat and water sprays, but still won't make them fully waterproof.

To enjoy the $30 discount, you'll simply have to apply coupon code LY6YGPIV when checking out, bringing the price down to just $20.