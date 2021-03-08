While many OnePlus flagship phones await their turn, the Nord got its stable Android 11 update last week after several beta rounds. The budget handset is now marching forward with another Open Beta that aims to fix a lot of lingering bugs and deliver last month’s security patch.
Aside from the February security update, Open Beta 4 brings a long list of fixes and minor improvements to the Nord. OnePlus has addressed File Manager's issue when handling zip files, abnormal-looking overlays in dark mode, and optimized the charging sound, among several more fixes. You can find the entire changelog below:
- System
- Fixed the issue where Work-Life Balance does not display full information in the Quick Settings
- Fixed the flashback issue with the Quick Settings when enabling the Location
- Fixed the small probability issue that the documents in the Lockbox may disappear
- Fixed the issue that the Privacy Policy page is displayed abnormally if the device is in Dark Mode
- Fixed the issue that the fast charging sound is too loud
- Fixed the issue with the Calculator that the UI where results are showed is displayed abnormally
- Fixed the issue with the abnormal display of Calculator button size
- Updated Android Security Patch to 2021.02
- Improved system stability
- File Manager
- Fixed the issue that the File Manager may crash when stopping the unzipping process
- OnePlus Community
- Fixed the small probability flashback issue with the OnePlus Community when entering the Profile page
These changes will take a while to reach the stable channels, so you'll have to wait a little longer. However, those already on a previous beta will get this OTA update right away. As always, you should ideally avoid flashing such unstable OS versions on your primary device and follow the steps OnePlus prescribes just to be on the safer side.
