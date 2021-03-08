This story was originally published and last updated .
Samsung started updating some of its international devices to the March security patch last week, and now distribution is reaching unlocked devices in the US. As well as improvements to security, the update includes One UI 3.1, bringing with it a plethora of new features from the Galaxy S21 series to older phones.
One UI 3.1 rolled out to carrier models of the S20 last month, so it's nice to see it arrive for the unlocked Galaxy S20 as well. This is a big update for S20 users, bringing wireless DeX, Google Home integration in the devices tab, and more. Sadly some features will remain exclusive to the S21, including the long-requested Google Feed integration on the home screen.
With the March rollout in full swing, we should see the latest security patch arrive on other devices soon, and we'll keep this page updated as it happens.
Galaxy S20 series
- Galaxy S20: G981U1UEU1DUB7, released March 1st
- Galaxy S20+: Build number unavailable, released March 1st
- Galaxy S20 Ultra: Build number unavailable, released March 1st
Galaxy S21 series
- Verizon
- Galaxy S21: RP1A.200720.012.G991USQU1AUB3, released March 4th
- Galaxy S21+: RP1A.200720.012.G996USQ1AUB3, released March 4th
- Galaxy S21 Ultra: RP1A.200720.012.G998USQU1AUB3, released March 4th
Verizon Galaxy S21 Galaxy S21 users on Verizon are now receiving the March update, and this article has been updated with the relevant information.
