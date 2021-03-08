If you're looking to get a smartwatch for your Android phone, you'll be hard-pressed to find one better than what Samsung has to offer, including the Watch3 and the Watch Active2. If you're not in a hurry, you may want to hold out for one of the successors to these watches as they are apparently not too far out.

According to Ice universe, who has had a decent track record with Samsung leaks, the Galaxy Watch4 and the Galaxy Watch Active4 are due to arrive in Q2 2021. If you're wondering where the Active3 is, there may not be one. This isn't the first time Samsung has skipped numbers (read: the jump from Galaxy Note5 to Note7) to ensure naming consistency across different product lines.

Galaxy Watch 4 and

Galaxy Watch Active 4 — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) March 6, 2021

The Watch4 is expected to support blood glucose monitoring, which is said to use a technology based on Raman spectroscopy. What's more interesting, though, is the rumor of Samsung ditching TizenOS for Android. There's no obvious reason for the switch, but it could be due to a lack of developer interest in TizenOS, Samsung's increasingly close relationship with Google, or a bit of both. It's also not clear if these watches will use vanilla Wear OS or a modified version of it — the latter is more likely, in my opinion.

If Samsung is actually planning to unveil the Watch4 and the Active Watch4 in Q2 2021, we can expect to hear a lot more about them by the way of leaks and teasers in the coming weeks.