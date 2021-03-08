Big-brand video doorbells can be super pricey; Google's Nest Hello, for example, retails for $229. But there are more affordable options, like this here Eufy number. It's $120 today at Best Buy, a full $50 less than usual.

The Eufy Securty Wired 2K Video doorbell is, well, a wired video doorbell with a resolution of 2,560 by 1,920 (which, if we're splitting hairs, isn't quite 2K — but it's awfully close). It's got night vision and continuous recording of up to five days at a time, stored locally on its 32 gigs of built-in storage (expandable by SD card). Being a wired doorbell, you'll need existing doorbell wiring to install it.

At $120, the doorbell is $50 under its normal going rate and $80 under its introductory MSRP. If you've been looking for a video doorbell that won't cost you an arm and a leg, now may very well be your moment.