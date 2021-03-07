Welcome to the roundup of the best new Android games that went live in the Play Store or were spotted by us in the previous week or so. Today's list is broken up into several segments, ranging from best, average, to mediocre. So whether you're looking for the best games of quality or are simply looking for the latest free-to-play gacha titles, you're covered. This week I have an odd game about a pigeon's long-lost love, an enjoyable mini-golf game, and the arrival of the long-awaited sequel for Jetpack Joyride. So without further ado, here are the new and notable Android games released during the last week.

Best Games

Titles that offer fair pricing, enjoyable gameplay, polished interfaces, or are intriguing

Pigeon: A Love Story

Pigeon: A Love Story is an odd game that ultimately does not reveal its win condition, leaving players to poke and prod as they play just to see what happens. The game is designed to offer a relaxing experience, and so you'll fly over a map of London as you search for your soulmate. This map is to scale, so you can fly for a long time, and you can even hunt down famous landmarks, making this an excellent exploration game. Just keep in mind that this is a demanding release, so high-end hardware is recommended.

Monetization: $0.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Dinkigolf

I love golf games, having grown up on Hot Shots and Mario Golf. This is why I'm always eager to check out the latest golf title on the Play Store, and I have to say Dinkigolf provides an enjoyable mini-golf experience. This is a 2D game, and it plays similarly to Desert Golfing and Super Stickman Golf, where trick shots while avoiding obstacles is your goal. There's a story mode and an endless mode where you can compete for the high score, so there's plenty to keep people busy. All in all, if you enjoy mini-golf games, Dinkigolf is easily worth a look.

Monetization: $1.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Dwarf Journey

Dwarf Journey is a roguelike platformer that offers pixel-based graphics. Much like Dead Cells, you'll slowly earn the upgrades necessary to take on harder and harder foes, which is how you'll progress. There are boss fights in the mix to break up the monotony of randomly generated levels, so grinding is definitely a prerequisite if you want to make it through this one. Luckily grinding in this title is fun, and since it's a premium release, you won't have to worry about poorly-implemented mechanics that push people to spend money. This is a fun one, don't miss out.

Monetization: $2.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Mitoza

Mitoza is labeled as a surreal choose-your-own-adventure game, and that's an apt description. This is indeed an odd game, and the real challenge is figuring out what the hell is going on. Oddly enough, this experience is actually pretty relaxing, so if you're looking for a weird game to wind down with after a long day of work, Mitoza is a solid choice. Best of all, it's completely free, which means everyone can check it out.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Slashy Camp

Slashy Camp comes from Slayaway Camp's creators, one of my favorite puzzle games from 2017, and even though we covered the title a few months back while it was still in testing, now it's officially available worldwide. As luck would have it, this release retains many of the components that made the first title in the series so popular, such as smartly sliding around a level in order to kill campers. Really, the endless running mechanic in this release simply serves to make the game endless as you try your best to kill as many people as possible during each run. I'm also happy to report that the game is monetized fairly.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs $0.99 apiece

Sad But Ded: 2D Puzzle Platformer

Sad But Ded is an adorable puzzle-based platformer where you have a limited set of moves in each stage. This means you'll have to think out your plan of attack to reach your goal in order to ensure you don't run out of moves. This is where the puzzle aspect comes into play, making for an enjoyable Sokoban-like title. There are 50 levels to explore, and there's even a speedrun mode for all of you hardcore players out there.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Laid-Back Camp - Virtual - Lake Motosu

For those who aren't into anime or manga, Laid Back Camp is a popular series that fits within the slice-of-life genre. Generally, it revolves around a group of friends that spend their time camping, which isn't very eventful but makes for plenty of adorable situations that slice-of-life content is known for. Well, it would appear that Gemdrops has developed a game out of this series that mainly revolves around taking photos and eating food. So this isn't a deep game, but if you're a fan of Laid-Back Camp or the slice-of-life genre, then you'll probably get a kick out of this release. It's also nice to see that the mobile version is slightly cheaper than the Steam and Nintendo Switch versions.

Monetization: $18.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Average Games

Titles that may not be the best-of-the-best, but still offer fun and interesting mechanics

Jetpack Joyride 2: Bullet Rush

Android Police coverage: Jetpack Joyride gets a sequel nine years later, soft launch now available

Jetpack Joyride 2: Bullet Rush just entered into a soft launch this week, so it's still in testing, which is probably why it isn't monetized horribly yet. So as long as the game offers fair monetization, I see no reason to stick this in the mediocre section. While I can't play the game since it isn't available in my region, the trailers show this is more of the same, but with a health bar and guns. So if you enjoy auto runners, you might get a kick out of this, at least before the developer cashes in. Of course, since this is a soft-launch title, you have to reside in Canada, Australia, or New Zealand in order to play.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $4.99

Kill It With Fire

There has been a rash of indie games landing on Android in the last year, perhaps spurred by COVID or perhaps a coincidence. Regardless, indie devs are launching their games on Android in droves, and Kill It With Fire is one of the more notable indies. This is a game where the controls are purposefully challenging, which is why it's so dang hard to kill these spiders, making for a goofy FPS game that should result in tons of hilarity. Sadly the game is poorly optimized, so make sure you bring a beefy phone if you plan to play, but even then, it's clear this game needs proper polishing.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $1.99 - $4.99

Clan N

Clan N is another indie game released on Android this week, and even though this pixel-based brawler hasn't had much success on Steam in the last year, it's made its way to Android all the same. Sadly the touch controls aren't great, though there is physical controller support in the mix as well, which is how I would recommend playing this game. Clan N is free to try for the first two levels, and there's an option to unlock more content through the title's in-app purchases.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $19.99

Queen: Rock Tour - The Official Rhythm Game

Queen: Rock Tour is a cutesy rhythm game themed around the rock band, Queen. The game is free to try, and if you like what you see, you can unlock more songs through a single in-app purchase. As far as the gameplay goes, it's okay, though your taps don't really align with the beat of the songs, which may be a bug, or could be sloppy development. Either way, if you rely on the beat in rhythm games, you may have a tough time here. Here's hoping this issue is addressed in short order.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs $2.99 apiece

Chain Block

Chain Block is a casual falling block game where you'll slide blocks into the holes they will fit in, all so you reach each stage's goal before the pile of blocks gets too long. It should be a familiar setup to anyone who's played Tetris, though I can't say this game offers the same depth. When you make mistakes, you'll receive helpful blocks, unlike in Tetris, where you're always waiting for something you need. But if you enjoy casual games, then Chain Block is at least worth a look.

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs

Just Survive

Upon first glance, I couldn't help but notice the blatant Mother 3 shoutout in the first image for Just Survive. More or less, this is a casual game, and so you'll work your way through a few different mini-games, which ties into a city-building mechanic. At the very least, you can remove the title's ads through a single in-app purchase, so if you like what you see, you can pay for a premium experience.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs $2.99 apiece

Legacy

Legacy is a casual auto-runner themed around cavemen. The setup is simple, collect as much food while you run as you can, which will keep your meter full, allowing you to run the entire distance of the stage. Of course, many obstacles lay in wait, and so you'll have to platform your way to victory by jumping platform to platform as you collect food.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Mediocre Games

Titles that are buggy, unpolished, or offer aggressive monetization

INVICTUS: Lost Soul

INVICTUS: Lost Soul is a card-based fighting game, and so you'll collect cards to build decks of the best moves, which you'll use against your opponents. The game is free-to-play, so it's stuffed with in-app purchases, and seeing that it's also a PvP-focused title, there's plenty of opportunities for people to pay to win. Worse yet, the game relies on peer-to-peer connections, and so these PvP battles are often unreliable, that is, if you can even find a match with a real person, since most online fights are against bots, not that the game makes this apparent.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

Blade&Soul: Revolution

Blade&Soul: Revolution is an older Korean game that was recently translated for an English audience. As you would expect of an older mobile title that sports a generic theme that's built around brain-dead ARPG content, this title is a cash-grab packed with in-app purchases. After all, there's a reason the trailer and description both don't actually show or describe how the game plays, and that's because it plays just like every other generic ARPG on the Play Store. Hardly surprising for an aging Netmarble release.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

