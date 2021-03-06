Welcome to the roundup of the best new Android applications and live wallpapers that went live in the Play Store or were spotted by us in the previous two weeks or so. This week we have a new launcher that offers a slick Windows theme, a release from Google that ties into its push for underwater photography, and a fantastic live wallpaper app from Action Launcher's creator. So without further ado, here are all of the new and notable Android apps released on the Play Store in the last two weeks.

Apps

Win-X Launcher (No ads)

Win-X Launcher is an older listing, but since it's yet to be covered in a roundup, we wanted to highlight it. As you can see, this is a launcher that mimics the look of Windows 10, start-menu, and all. Not only is this launcher a good choice for those that are already familiar with Windows (parents, grandparents), it's also an excellent choice for those that simply want something different than what you normally find on Android. Best of all, the launcher is completely free to use, and there aren't any ads. All in all, this is one of the better Windows-themed launchers on the Play Store, and since it's free, everyone can check it out.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Hypernotes

Hypernotes is an early access release, and as you can see, it's a note app. More specifically, this is a note app designed for teams to create official documents that read like wikis. So if you're looking to compile all of your office's notes in one place while utilizing a more structured flow such as a wiki layout, then Hypernotes should be on your radar. Best of all, the app is free to use for now, so it's a good time to take a look.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Microsoft Whiteboard

Microsoft Whiteboard is just that, a whiteboard app from Microsoft. This is a simple app that works on phones and tablets alike, so whether you'd like to use a pen to take notes or your finger, you can, with ease. While it would appear this is nothing more than a glorified web app, it's not like it offers a complicated set of tools that would require a native application. Sadly it would seem Microsoft has locked access to enterprise and school accounts even though the desktop app is accessible to all Microsoft accounts.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Wateria - Plant Care and Watering Reminders

Wateria is a simple reminder app where you can set up a schedule for watering your plants. So if you don't have a green thumb and have had issues with plants dying on you due to a lack of water, Wateria is here to help. The app is fairly intuitive, and while the design isn't very flashy, it gets the job done. Best of all, it's completely free to use, so you can't go wrong with this one.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

OSpace

OSpace is a new cloud storage app, and it comes from PNIX, with this being their first release. The app offers a social aspect, so you can easily share your files with friends and family, and you can even add an infinite number to these groups, should you feel the need. You can even create a chatroom for these members, though you'll first have to convince everyone you know to switch to this unknown app, which is no easy feat.

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs

CBS

As if it wasn't tricky enough to keep up with all of the different video streaming services and apps, CBS has just released a new version of its streaming app now that CBS All Access has been rebranded as Paramount+. This new CBS app is free to use with full episodes on offer, though you can also connect your cable provider details so that you can stream content as it airs.

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs

DRAGON BALL Games Battle Hour

Dragon Ball Games Battle Hour is a brand new app for viewing the Games Battle Hour event on the 6th and 7th of March (hey, that's this weekend). This event will offer a plethora of player battles in a selection of Dragon Ball games, such as Dragon Ball Fighter Z and Dragon Ball Legends. So if you're big into the competitive fighting scene or simply love Dragon Ball (who doesn't), then perhaps you'll enjoy watching the Dragon Ball Games Battle Hour this weekend through this app.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Manufacturer And Tie-In Apps

Dive Case Connector for Google Camera

Android Police coverage: Pixel 5 underwater photo samples show off what Google's latest feature drop can do

Dive Case Connector for Google Camera is a new release from Google, and it's an app designed to tie into supported SCUBA diving cases so that you can use your phone for underwater photography when diving. The app requires that Google Camera is on version 7.4.105 or later, so make sure you're up to date before trying this new release with a supported Kraken case.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Living Decor

Living Decor comes from Sony, and it's basically a photo frame app for your pics that can be displayed on Sony's ATVs. The app offers "carefully selected" images by default, but you can connect your Google Photos account to view your own pictures on the big screen.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Live Wallpapers

SwirlWalls: Interactive UHD Wallpaper Backgrounds

Android Police coverage: Chris Lacy's new SwirlWalls app offers dozens of mesmerizing live wallpapers

SwirlWalls is for all of you hippies out there that have always wanted to tie-dye their phone but never had the means. Of Action Launcher fame, Chris Lacy has released an interactive wallpaper app that offers swirling backgrounds that feature tons of color. Of course, if you're opposed to too much color, there are also options available for something a little more muted. Hands down, this is one of the more polished live wallpaper apps on the store, so don't miss out.

Monetization: $4.99 / no ads / no IAPs

