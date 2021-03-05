Since time immemorial, users have been begging Twitter for the ability to edit tweets. While it's unlikely that this will be a reality anytime soon — Jack Dorsey hinted at this in an interview — we may see a feature that addresses the problem, at least partially.

Reverse engineering wizard, Jane Manchun Wong, has found evidence suggesting that Twitter is working on an "Undo Send" timer for tweets. As seen below, it will seemingly allow users to quickly delete a tweet after it's been posted, similar to Gmail's unsend email feature.

Twitter is working on “Undo Send” timer for tweets pic.twitter.com/nS0kuijPK0 — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) March 5, 2021

While this doesn't completely address the need for editable tweets, it will come in handy if you want to correct typos before someone ridicules you.

There's no word on when this feature will be available to users or if it will even be implemented in the way we see it currently. When it does, though, it may just be available to a select few users, and we wouldn't be surprised if it's limited to iOS at first — Twitter has a history of doing this (voice tweets and Spaces, for instance).