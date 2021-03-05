With high speeds, low latency, and frequencies that work best in dense urban areas, 5G has often been touted as a wireless alternative to conventional internet systems. T-Mobile is putting its money where its mouth is by announcing a business class option for its home internet service. The system is similar to its current home internet offerings, but managed and paid by an employer rather than the end user, and packing a few more security tools.

According to the press release for "WFX" (as in "work from anywhere"), the acquisition of Sprint's wireless bands and network capacity has made this possible. The T-Mobile Home Office system will allow users to have a separate, dedicated wireless router that works on 5G and/or LTE, "enterprise-grade" Wi-Fi security, and 24-7 support. But availability is far from universal: T-Mobile says it's covering 60 million households at launch, with expansion pegged at 90 million by 2025.

The Home Office Internet plans will start at $90 per month per line, which includes unlimited data for a home connection, smartphone, and Wi-Fi hotspot. T-Mobile says that meets or beats Verizon and AT&T's enterprise plans, without using any data caps. But there's also a familiar bit of fine print: once you go over 50 gigabytes T-Mobile might subject you to "data prioritization" with lowered speeds.

The company also announced T-Mobile Collaborate, a proprietary digital communication platform touted as a total replacement for conventional business comms. The system has access to standard phone calls, voice and video conferencing, integration with popular collaboration tools like Microsoft 365, and an AI assistant that can take notes and follow up on action items.

Collaborate is a separate product from WFX internet, and can be installed virtually and managed remotely. It will start at $37 per user per month. Both the new enterprise internet plans and T-Mobile Collaborate can be ordered here for business and government customers. Availability is subject to location.