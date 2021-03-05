If I told you that Razer is making something it calls "smart glasses" (and if you were a cynical and jaded follower of tech news), you might ask, "but where do the RGB lights go?" The answer is nowhere. Surprisingly, Razer's new Anzu smart glasses don't feature any. They're essentially a riff on Bose's Bluetooth audio sunglasses, and they don't feel especially gamer-focused.

Inside the thick temples are all the electronic bits, including small, open-ear speakers along the bottom edge, the battery and radio, and an omni-directional microphone for calls. touch controls along the temple let you pause or skip tracks, while POGO pins handle recharging duty. They're compatible with voice assistants, too. Razer says the glasses will last for "more than five hours" on a charge, after which they're, you know, just really thick normal glasses. The Bluetooth connection powers on when the temples open, and it's "splash-proof" with an IPX4 resistance rating.

The Anzu comes with two sets of interchangeable lenses: clear for use at your computer that filters out 35% of blue light, and a standard polarized sunglass version that filters out 99% of UVA and UVB light. Replacement lenses will be sold for $30 a set. Those who want to use them as standard prescription lenses have the option of ordering an additional set through Lensabl.com, offering a 15% off coupon at the time of writing. There are also two style options, a conventional Ray-Ban-ish design and a somewhat more feminine rounded frame, and small or large size choices.

The glasses cost $200, which is hefty, but not ridiculous if you think of them as sunglasses and Bluetooth headphones combined. Should you get them? If the Bose glasses appeal to you but you want a slightly cheaper option with extra clear lenses for indoor work, sure. But there are probably less expensive ways to shield your eyes and/or annoy people on public transit.