March 5

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run

Animation, Adventure, Comedy | Streaming: March 4 | IMDb

Starring: Tim Hill, Clancy Brown, Bill Fagerbakke

Synopsis: After SpongeBob's beloved pet snail Gary is snail-napped, he and Patrick embark on an epic adventure to The Lost City of Atlantic City to bring Gary home.

Raya and the Last Dragon

Animation, Action, Adventure | Streaming: March 5 (Disney+) | Theaters: March 5 | IMDb

Starring: Kelly Marie Tran, Awkwafina, Gemma Chan

Synopsis: Long ago, in the fantasy world of Kumandra, humans and dragons lived together in harmony. But when an evil force threatened the land, the dragons sacrificed themselves to save humanity. Now, 500 years later, that same evil has returned and it’s up to a lone warrior, Raya, to track down the legendary last dragon to restore the fractured land and its divided people.

Coming 2 America

Comedy | Streaming: March 5 | IMDb

Starring: Eddie Murphy, Louie Anderson, Kevin Misher, Tracy Morgan, Wesley Snipes, James Earl Jones, Barry Blaustein, David Sheffield

Synopsis: Prince Akeem learns about a long-lost son and returns to America to meet his unlikely heir to the throne of Zamunda.

Moxie

Comedy, Drama, Music | Streaming: March 3 (Netflix) | IMDb

Starring: Hadley Robinson, Lauren Tsai, Alycia Pascual-Pena

Synopsis: Fed up with the sexist and toxic status quo at her high school, a shy 16-year-old finds inspiration from her mother's rebellious past and anonymously publishes a zine that sparks a school-wide, coming-of-rage revolution.

Pixie

Comedy, Crime, Thriller | Streaming: March 5 | IMDb

Starring: Olivia Cooke, Fra Fee, Rory Fleck Byrne

Synopsis: Pixie wants to avenge her mother's death by masterminding a heist, but her plans go awry and she finds herself on the run with two young men who are way out of their depth being chased across the Wild Irish countryside by... deadly gangster priests.

Warmed-Over Krautrock

Comedy | Streaming: March 2 | IMDb

Starring: Jim Tavaré, Kate Dalton, Derek James Elstro, Adam Weber, Cara Leahy

Synopsis: Welcome to Essential Music, an L.A. record store with more staff members than customers, and where the LP covers act as a Greek chorus. A comedy for anyone who's ever spent too much time obsessing over playlists.

Boss Level

Action, Mystery, Sci-Fi | Streaming: March 5 (Hulu) | IMDb

Starring: Frank Grillo, Mel Gibson, Naomi Watts

Synopsis: Trapped in a time loop that constantly repeats the day of his murder, former special forces agent Roy Pulver (Frank Grillo) uncovers clues about a secret government project that could unlock the mystery behind his untimely death. In a race against the clock, Pulver must hunt down Colonel Ventor (Mel Gibson), the powerful head of the government program, while outrunning skilled ruthless assassins determined to keep him from the truth in order to break out of the loop, save his family and live once again for tomorrow.

400 Bullets

Action | Streaming: March 2 | Theaters: March 2 (limited) | IMDb

Starring: Jean-Paul Ly, Andrew Lee Potts

Synopsis: A night in Afghanistan is about to get a lot worse for Rana Rai, a Ghurka Soldier left to guard a British military outpost. when Captain Noah Brant (Andrew Lee Potts - The Crown, Primeval, Alice In Wonderland) arrives looking for refuge from a group of Rogue Special Ops and a cell of heavily armed Taliban. The two soldiers must unite and fight for their lives as they attempt to call for backup before the rogue squad, lead by the calculating and backstabbing Sergeant Bartlett, can hunt them down and silence them for good.

Sophie Jones

Drama | Streaming: March 2 | IMDb

Starring: Chase Offerle, Sam Kamerman, Elle

Synopsis: After her mother's death, sixteen-year-old Sophie Jones is trying everything she can to feel something again and make it through high school. Inspired by true experiences of grief, girlhood and growing up.

The World to Come

Drama | Streaming: March 2 | IMDb

Starring: Katherine Waterston, Vanessa Kirby, Christopher Abbott

Synopsis: Somewhere along the mid-19th century American East Coast frontier, two neighboring couples battle hardship and isolation, witnessed by a splendid yet testing landscape, challenging them both physically and psychologically.

Night Of The Kings

Drama, Fantasy | Streaming: March 5 | IMDb

Starring: Bakary Koné, Steve Tientcheu, Jean Cyrille Digbeu

Synopsis: Set in Abidjan’s MACA prison, the aging Black Beard, in attempt to maintain control over his fellow inmates, resorts to a 'story' ritual, wherein one prisoner is forced, Scheherazade-style, to tell stories for an entire night. The young pickpocket he chooses relays the haunting tale of the Zama King.

Sometime Other Than Now

Drama | Streaming: March 5 | IMDb

Starring: Kate Walsh, Trieste Kelly Dunn, Donal Logue

Synopsis: Sam, who after his motorcycle is damaged in an apparent crash into the ocean, becomes stranded in a small New England town, finds refuge at a run-down motel managed by Kate, a similarly burnt-out, lost soul. The mystery around Sam's presence in town unravels when it's discovered that his estranged daughter Audrey lives there - the daughter he hasn't seen her in 25 years. As he tries to bridge the gap between the little girl he left long ago and the woman who grew up without her father, Sam learns he was never cut-out to be emotionally connected to anyone - unless he falls in love with another soul just as lonesome.

The Affair

Drama | Streaming: March 5 | IMDb

Starring: Hanna Alström, Claes Bang, Alexandra Borbély

Synopsis: In 1930s Czechoslovakia, newlyweds Viktor and Liesel Landauer are filled with optimism and happiness in their new home. But all too soon, extramarital temptations bring out their darkest secrets and desires. As Liesel turns to her sensual friend Hana for the passion she lacks in her marriage, Nazi troops enter the country, threatening the Landauer's lives and the burning desire between the two women.

The Rodeo Thief

Western | Streaming: March 2 | IMDb

Starring: Thom Hallum, Robert Keith, Sam Marra, Corey Cannon, Jim Burleson, Nadira Shakir

Synopsis: An injured bull rider, that's seen his best days in the rodeo, agrees to steal roping horses for an unforgiving loan shark.

The Mauritanian

Drama, Thriller | Streaming: March 2 | Theaters: Februrary 19 | IMDb

Starring: Jodie Foster, Tahar Rahim, Zachary Levi, Saamer Usmani, Shailene Woodley, Benedict Cumberbatch

Synopsis: This is the inspiring true story of Slahi's fight for freedom after being detained and imprisoned without charge by the U.S. Government for years. Alone and afraid, Slahi (Tahar Rahim) finds allies in defense attorney Nancy Hollander (Jodie Foster) and her associate Teri Duncan (Shailene Woodley) who battle the U.S. government in a fight for justice that tests their commitment to the law and their client at every turn. Their controversial advocacy, along with evidence uncovered by a formidable military prosecutor, Lt. Colonel Stuart Couch (Benedict Cumberbatch), uncovers shocking truths and ultimately proves that the human spirit cannot be locked up.

Crisis

Drama, Thriller | Streaming: March 5 | Theaters: February 26 | IMDb

Starring: Gary Oldman, Armie Hammer, Evangeline Lilly

Synopsis: Three stories about the world of opioids collide: a drug trafficker arranges a multi-cartel Fentanyl smuggling operation between Canada and the U.S., an architect recovering from an OxyContin addiction tracks down the truth behind her son's involvement with narcotics, and a university professor battles unexpected revelations about his research employer, a drug company with deep government influence bringing a new 'non-addictive' painkiller to market.

Dreamcatcher

Horror, Mystery, Thriller | Streaming: March 5 | IMDb

Starring: Niki Koss, Zachary Gordon, Travis Burns, Blaine Kern III, Olivia Sui, Emrhys Cooper, Elizabeth Posey, Nazanin Mandi, Adrienne Wilkinson, Lou Ferrigno Jr

Synopsis: Dylan, known to his fans as DJ Dreamcatcher, is on the brink of global stardom. Everything changes the night of Cataclysm, an underground music festival, where two estranged sisters and their friends meet Dylan. After a drug fueled gruesome event, things begin to spiral into a 48-hour whirlwind of violence and mayhem.

The Devil Below

Horror, Thriller | Streaming: March 5 | IMDb

Starring: Will Patton, Adan Canto, Jonathan Sadowski

Synopsis: A group of four amateur adventurers who specialize in exploring remote and forsaken places pay a visit to Shookum Hills, a town in the remote Appalachian Mountains which was abandoned decades ago due to a mysterious coal mine fire.

Son

Horror, Thriller | Streaming: March 5 | IMDb

Starring: Emile Hirsch, Andi Matichak, Luke David Blumm

Synopsis: After a mysterious group of individuals breaks into Laura's home and attempts to steal her eight-year-old son, David, the two of them flee town in search of safety. But soon after the failed kidnapping, David becomes extremely ill, suffering from increasingly sporadic psychosis and convulsions. Following her maternal instincts to save him, Laura commits unspeakable acts to keep him alive but soon, she must decide how far she is willing to go to save her son.

La Llorona

Crime, Drama, Horror | Streaming: March 2 | IMDb

Starring: María Mercedes Coroy, Sabrina De La Hoz, Margarita Kenéfic

Synopsis: Indignant retired general Enrique finally faces trial for the genocidal massacre of thousands of Mayans decades ago. As a horde of angry protestors threatens to invade their opulent home, the women of the house – his haute wife, conflicted daughter, and precocious granddaughter – weigh their responsibility to shield the erratic, senile Enrique against the devastating truths behind being publicly revealed and the increasing sense that a wrathful supernatural force is targeting them for his crimes. Meanwhile, much of the family’s domestic staff flees, leaving only loyal housekeeper Valeriana until a mysterious young indigenous maid arrives.

Stray

Documentary | Streaming: March 5 | IMDb

Starring: Elizabeth Lo

Synopsis: STRAY explores what it means to live as a being without status or security, following three strays as they embark on inconspicuous journeys through Turkish society. Zeytin, fiercely independent, embarks on adventures through the city at night; Nazar, nurturing and protective, easily befriends the humans around her; while Kartal, a shy puppy living on the outskirts of a construction site, finds companions in the security guards who care for her. The strays' disparate lives intersect when they each form intimate bonds with a group of young Syrians with whom they share the streets. Director Elizabeth Lo's award-winning film is a critical observation of human civilization through the unfamiliar gaze of dogs and a sensory voyage into new ways of seeing.

Biggie: I Got a Story to Tell

Documentary, Biography, Music | Streaming: March 1 | IMDb

Starring: The Notorious B.I.G., Sean 'P. Diddy' Combs

Synopsis: Featuring rare footage and in-depth interviews, this documentary celebrates the life of The Notorious B.I.G. on his journey from hustler to rap king.

February 26

Tom and Jerry

Animation, Adventure, Comedy | Streaming: February 26 | Theaters: February 26 | IMDb

Starring: Chloë Grace Moretz, Michael Peña, Colin Jost

Synopsis: A legendary rivalry reemerges when Jerry moves into New York City's finest hotel on the eve of the wedding of the century, forcing the desperate event planner to hire Tom to get rid of him. As mayhem ensues, the escalating cat-and-mouse battle soon threatens to destroy her career, the wedding, and possibly the hotel itself.

Minari

Drama | Streaming: February 26 | IMDb

Starring: Steven Yeun, Yeri Han, Alan S. Kim

Synopsis: A Korean-American family moves to an Arkansas farm in search of their own American Dream. Amidst the challenges of this new life in the strange and rugged Ozarks, they find the undeniable resilience of family and what really makes a home.

The Obituary Of Tunde Johnson

Drama | Streaming: February 26 | IMDb

Starring: Steven Silver, Spencer Neville, Nicola Peltz

Synopsis: A wealthy, Nigerian-American teen is pulled over by police, shot to death and immediately awakens, reliving the same day over and over, trapped in a terrifying time loop - forced to confront difficult truths about his life and himself.

The United States vs. Billie Holiday

Biography, Drama, Music | Streaming: February 26 | IMDb

Starring: Andra Day, Trevante Rhodes, Garrett Hedlund

Synopsis: Follows Holiday during her career as she is targeted by the Federal Department of Narcotics with an undercover sting operation led by black Federal Agent Jimmy Fletcher, with whom she had a tumultuous affair.

Tyger Tyger

Western | Streaming: February 26 | IMDb

Starring: Sam Quartin, Dylan Sprouse, Nekhebet Kum Juch

Synopsis: After robbing a pharmacy, a selfless woman and her mute friend kidnap a drug addict then hit the road to distribute the stolen 'life saving' medication, but find themselves trapped in the fringe lands of a law-less and psychedelic city.

Safer at Home

Thriller | Streaming: February 26 | IMDb

Starring: Alisa Allapach, Adwin Brown, Katie L. Hall

Synopsis: Two years into the pandemic, a group of friends throw an online party with a night of games, drinking and drugs. After taking an ecstasy pill, things go terribly wrong and the safety of their home becomes more terrifying than the raging chaos outside.

Wrong Turn

Horror, Thriller | Streaming: February 23 | Theaters: January 26 (one night only) | IMDb

Starring: Charlotte Vega, Adain Bradley, Bill Sage, Emma Dumont, Dylan McTee, Daisy Head, Tim DeZarn, Matthew Modine

Synopsis: Backwoods terror and never-jangling suspense meet when Jen (Charlotte Vega) and a group of friends set out to hike the Appalachian Trail. Despite warnings to stick to the trail, the hikers stray off course—and cross into land inhabited by The Foundation, a hidden community of mountain dwellers who use deadly means to protect their way of life. Suddenly under siege, Jen and her friends seem headed to the point of no return— unless Jen’s father (Golden Globe® nominee Matthew Modine) can reach them in time.

The Vigil

Horror, Mystery, Thriller | Streaming: February 26 | IMDb

Starring: Dave Davis, Fred Melamed, Menashe Lustig

Synopsis: Called to stand watch overnight to a deceased member of his former Orthodox Jewish community, a young man comes to feel an inescapable supernatural presence in the house.

Crazy About Her

Comedy, Romance, Spanish | Streaming: February 26 | IMDb

Starring: Álvaro Cervantes, Susana Abaitua, Luis Zahera

Synopsis: After spending a wild night together, Adri discovers the only way to see Carla again is to become a patient at the psychiatric center where she resides.

Made You Look: A True Story of Fake Art

Documentary | Streaming: February 23 | IMDb

Starring: Patty Cohen, Domenico De Sole, José Carlos Bergantiños Díaz

Synopsis: A woman walks into a New York gallery with a cache of unknown masterworks. Thus begins a story of art world greed, willfulness and a high-stakes con.

Billie Eilish: The World's a Little Blurry

Documentary, Biography, Music | Streaming: February 26 | IMDb

Starring: Billie Eilish

Synopsis: Tells the true coming-of-age story of the singer-songwriter and her rise to global superstardom. From award-winning filmmaker R.J. Cutler, the documentary offers a deeply intimate look at this extraordinary teenager’s journey, at just seventeen years old, navigating life on the road, on stage, and at home with her family, while writing, recording and releasing her debut album 'WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO?'

February 19

Monster Hunter

Action, Adventure, Fantasy | Streaming: February 16, supposedly | Theaters: December 18 | IMDb

Starring: Milla Jovovich, Ron Perlman, Tony Jaa

Synopsis: When Lt. Artemis and her loyal soldiers are transported to a new world, they engage in a desperate battle for survival against enormous enemies with incredible powers. Feature film based on the video game by Capcom.

Flora and Ulysses

Adventure, Comedy, Family | Streaming: February 19 | IMDb

Starring: Matilda Lawler, John Kassir, Alyson Hannigan

Synopsis: A delightful comedy-adventure based on the Newbery Award-winning book about 10-year-old Flora, an avid comic book fan and a self-avowed cynic, whose parents have recently separated. After rescuing a squirrel she names Ulysses, Flora is amazed to discover he possesses unique superhero powers which take them on an adventure of humorous complications that ultimately change Flora's life--and her outlook--forever.

I Care A Lot

Comedy, Crime, Thriller | Streaming: February 19 | IMDb

Starring: Rosamund Pike, Peter Dinklage, Eiza González

Synopsis: A court-appointed legal guardian defrauds her older clients and traps them under her care. But her latest mark comes with some unexpected baggage.

Take Me to Tarzana

Comedy | Streaming: February 19 | IMDb

Starring: Andrew Creer, Samantha Robinson, Jonathan Bennett

Synopsis: After learning their company has been illicitly spying, collecting and selling data on them, three unlikely friends band together to fight back against a lecherous boss and the company's maniacal, Tarzan-obsessed CEO.

Blithe Spirit

Comedy, Fantasy, Romance | Streaming: February 19 | IMDb

Starring: Dan Stevens, Leslie Mann, Isla Fisher, Judi Dench

Synopsis: A spiritualist medium holds a seance for a writer suffering from writers block but accidentally summons the spirit of his deceased first wife which leads to an increasingly complex love triangle with his current wife of five years.

To All The Boys: Always and Forever

Comedy, Drama, Romance | Streaming: February 12 | IMDb

Starring: Lana Condor, Noah Centineo, Janel Parrish

Synopsis: Senior year of high school takes center stage as Lara Jean returns from a family trip to Korea and considers her college plans — with and without Peter.

Body Brokers

Crime, Drama | Streaming: February 19 | IMDb

Starring: Jack Kilmer, Michael K. Williams, Jessica Rothe, Alice Englert, Peter Greene, Owen Campbell, Sam Quartin, Thomas Dekker, Frank Grillo, Melissa Leo

Synopsis: Utah and Opal are junkies living on the streets of rural Ohio until a seemingly chance encounter with the enigmatic Wood (Michael Kenneth Williams) brings them to Los Angeles for treatment. While Utah finds sobriety with the help of the treatment center shrink (Academy Award®-Winner Melissa Leo), he soon learns that rehab is not about helping people—it’s merely a cover scheme for a multibillion dollar fraud operation, enlisting addicts to recruit other addicts. Seduced by the money, but troubled by the hypocrisy, Utah must decide between what will make him rich, and what will save Opal.

Cody's Review: Body Brokers is a guided tour to the addiction recovery industry as seen through the eyes of 'Utah', a fictional junkie that breaks away from the lifestyle only to become responsible for keeping others trapped in a cycle of drug use. Like many people, I first heard of this real life scam through an episode of Body Brokers is a guided tour to the addiction recovery industry as seen through the eyes of 'Utah', a fictional junkie that breaks away from the lifestyle only to become responsible for keeping others trapped in a cycle of drug use. Like many people, I first heard of this real life scam through an episode of Last Week Tonight with John Oliver , which focused primarily on recovery centers designed around bilking insurance companies. In this movie, the focus shifts to a new kind of dealer that gets rich on funneling people in and out of those centers. It's not a complicated system, but seeing it come to life in Body Brokers is illuminating. The director, a former addict himself, is aiming to reveal the manipulative and callous practices that hide behind the veil of helping people. The goal is certainly commendable and welcome; but as a movie, it's a little tame. Don't misunderstand me, it's not a bad movie, and I would say it's even one of the better example of a movie in the 'information as a film concept' category; but the director pulled punches where there were opportunities to give viewers a substantial emotional moment. Aside from a few graphic scenes of drug use, the movie feels more like a long episode of Shameless (the US version). Characters walk a fairly predictable path, and the events are mostly telegraphed well in advance. The pacing is fairly slow, but that's common for this type of story. Jack Kilmer takes the starring role and delivers a good performance, but he's overshadowed by co-star Michael Kenneth Williams, who delivers a massive performance, and fairly short appearances by Frank Grillo and Peter Greene. Verdict: If you're looking for a fun and enjoyable movie, or even to turn off your brain for a couple hours, this isn't the movie for you. However, if you're curious about what's happening, or concerned about the issue of rehab centers and drug addiction, Body Brokers delivers a realistic perspective that remains down to earth and honest.

Nomadland

Drama, Road Trip | Streaming: February 19 | Theaters: February 19 | IMDb

Starring: Frances McDormand, Chloé Zhao, Dan Janvey, David Strathairn, Peter Spears, Mollye Asher, Linda May, Charlene Swankie

Synopsis: A road movie following Fern (McDormand), a woman in her sixties, who after losing everything in the Great Recession embarks on a journey through the American West, living as a van-dwelling modern-day nomad.

Things Don’t Stay Fixed

Drama | Streaming: February 16 | IMDb

Starring: William Gregory Lee, Tara Ochs, Brenda Bynum

Synopsis: When a worldly photojournalist returns to the Deep South to try to stop his daughter's wedding and save her future, he discovers that it is he who has been stuck in the past.

The Wake of Light

Drama, Romance | Streaming: February 15 | IMDb

Starring: Rome Brooks, Matt Bush, Tyler Steelman, Renji Philip

Synopsis: Mary has spent her entire life caring for her widowed father after he suffered a stroke when she was a little girl. One day Mary meets Cole, a young man passing through her small town on a cross-country road trip, who falls for Mary and asks her to join him on his journey. Now Mary must choose between her deep-felt responsibility to her father or a chance at love.

Silk Road

Thriller, Crime | Streaming: February 19 | IMDb

Starring: Jason Clarke, Nick Robinson, Katie Aselton, Jimmi Simpson, Daniel David Stewart, Darrell Britt-Gibson, Lexi Rabe, Will Ropp, with Paul Walter Hauser, and Alexandra Shipp

Synopsis: Inspired by larger-than-life actual events, this riveting crime thriller follows the rise and fall of Silk Road, the infamous darknet site that sent a seismic shock through the World Wide Web. Young, idealistic, and driven to succeed, Ross Ulbricht (Nick Robinson) creates the internet's first unregulated marketplace: Silk Road. But when it becomes a multimillion-dollar pipeline for illicit drugs, Ross is set on a collision course with Rick Bowden (Jason Clarke), a disreputable and dangerously unpredictable DEA agent, who will use any means necessary to take him down.

Burn It All

Thriller | Streaming: February 19 | IMDb

Starring: Elizabeth Cotter, Emily Gateley, Ryan Postell

Synopsis: With a history of men dominating her fate, a broken woman returns to her hometown to bury her mother only to find a violent organ smuggling ring already has the body and wants no witnesses, but by trying to extinguish her they spark an inferno.

The Violent Heart

Drama, Thriller | Streaming: February 19 | IMDb

Starring: Jovan Adepo, Grace Van Patten, Lukas Haas

Synopsis: Fifteen years after the murder of his older sister, taciturn Daniel finds himself falling for Cassie, a vivacious high school senior in this southern gothic-inspired Romeo & Juliet story set in the American heartland.

Tomato Red: Blood Money

Drama, Thriller | Streaming: February 16 | IMDb

Starring: Julia Garner, Jake Weary, Anna Friel, Nick Roux, Douglas M. Griffin

Synopsis: When small town drifter Sammy Barlach drives into town on the search for his next cold beer and the bunch that'll have him, he gets a lot more than he bargained for.

Random Acts of Violence

Horror | Streaming: February 16 | Note: (Previously an AMC+ and Shudder exclusive) | IMDb

Starring: Jesse Williams, Jordana Brewster, Niamh Wilson, Jay Baruchel

Synopsis: Comic book creator Todd Walkley, his wife, assistant and best friend, are heading to NYC Comic Con when bad things start to happen—people start getting killed. It soon becomes clear that a crazed fan is using his “SLASHERMAN” comic as inspiration for the killings. And as the bodies pile up, and Todd’s friends become victims themselves, he is forced to face the killer and put an end to his notorious comic once and for all.

Cody's Review: In the late 2000s, slasher flicks found an interesting way to deliver blood and gore while maintaining a strangely sanitary feeling. Random Acts of Violence is reminiscent to that style, but its execution lowers it to a fairly generic grindhouse B movie. The story follows a small group of four friends, who also work together, but not quite... as they take a working road trip, which is also supposed to be a romantic getaway for two, but isn't... through the middle of nowhere so they can interview, be interviewed, and visit locations related to an old serial killer. I already don't buy it. Setting aside the forced premise, I was also left wanting for a better script. The dialog is passable, but the throughline is scattered and numerous scenes feel like they weren't planned. Plus, the pacing is a mess. Several meaningless flashback scenes are interspersed throughout the movie with an event that doesn't make sense until the end, and other scenes attempt to build suspense, but they all left me feeling bored and took me out of the movie. When the real kill scenes begin, it feels shallow and rushed in a way that doesn't seem intentional. Production quality is fine, and the casting of Jesse Williams and Jordana Brewster are slightly above the grade this movie deserves, but they didn't have to put too much effort into their roles, either. Verdict: Random Acts of Violence is a serviceable slasher flick if you just need something new, but I wouldn't recommend it unless you're here for Jesse Williams or Jordana Brewster.

Faceless

Horror, Mystery, Thriller | Streaming: February 16 | IMDb

Starring: Alex Essoe, Brendan Sexton III, Terry Serpico, Culien Moss

Synopsis: A disoriented and frightened man wakes up in a hospital room to discover he's the recipient of a full face transplant. He soon finds himself stalked by a mysterious hooded figure while trying to uncover the truth behind his new appearance.

Paranormal Prison

Horror, Thriller | Streaming: February 19 | IMDb

Starring: Todd Haberkorn, Don Shanks, Paris Warner

Synopsis: A paranormal investigation YouTube channel is getting ready to shut down if they don't have a video that goes viral in time. In this last ditch attempt, a long-time mystery is solved.

February 12

The Map of Tiny Perfect Things

Drama, Comedy, Fantasy, Romance | Streaming: February 12 | IMDb

Starring: Kathryn Newton, Kyle Allen, Jermaine Harris

The film tells the story of quick-witted teen Mark, contentedly living the same day in an endless loop whose world is turned upside-down when he meets mysterious Margaret also stuck in the time loop. Mark and Margaret form a magnetic partnership, setting out to find all the tiny things that make that one day perfect. What follows is a love story with a fantastical twist, as the two struggle to figure out how -- and whether -- to escape their never-ending day.

Breaking News In Yuba County

Comedy, Crime, Drama | Streaming: February 12 | IMDb

Starring: Mila Kunis, Juliette Lewis, Allison Janney, Awkwafina, Wanda Sykes, Ellen Barkin, Matthew Modine, Jimmi Simpson, Keong Sim

An overlooked pencil-pusher catches her husband in bed with another woman, the shock of which causes him to die of a heart attack. So she buries his body and takes advantage of the growing celebrity status that comes from having a missing husband. But she quickly finds herself in over her head, dodging cops and criminals, all while trying to keep the truth from her sister, a local news anchor who’s desperate for a story.

Me You Madness

Comedy | Streaming: February 12 | IMDb

Starring: Louise Linton, Ed Westwick, Shuya Chang

Beautiful, ruthlessly ambitious, intelligent, and successful businesswoman Catherine Black lives a life of luxury in an architectural dream house in Malibu with exclusive designer fashions, fast cars, and exquisite jewelry. She has no need for a man except to satisfy her natural serial killer instinct, literally. When Tyler, a petty thief, responds to her online roommate ad, he thinks he's struck gold. But he has no idea that after a night of partying and passion, he is really just on her menu to be her next victim… until real romance gets in the way.

I Blame Society

Comedy | Streaming: February 12 | IMDb

Starring: Gillian Wallace Horvat, Keith Poulson, Chase Williamson

A struggling filmmaker senses her peers are losing faith in her ability to succeed, so she decides to prove herself by finishing her last abandoned film... and committing the perfect murder.

Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar

Comedy | Streaming: February 12 | IMDb

Starring: Kristen Wiig, Annie Mumolo, Jamie Dornan

Lifelong friends Barb and Star embark on the adventure of a lifetime when they decide to leave their small Midwestern town for the first time - ever.

Music

Musical, Drama | Streaming: February 12 | IMDb

Starring: Kate Hudson, Leslie Odom Jr., Maddie Ziegler

Zu is newly sober when she receives news that she is to become the sole guardian of her half-sister named Music, a young girl on the autism spectrum. The film explores two of Sia's favorite themes: finding your voice and creating family.

PVT Chat

Drama | Streaming: February 9 | IMDb

Starring: Peter Vack, Julia Fox, Buddy Duress, Keith Poulson

Jack is an internet gambler living in NYC who becomes fixated on Scarlet - a cam girl from San Francisco. His obsession reaches a boiling point when fantasy materializes in reality and Jack sees Scarlet on a rainy Chinatown street.

Judas And The Black Messiah

Biography, Drama, History | Streaming: February 12 | Theaters: February 12 | IMDb

Starring: Daniel Kaluuya, LaKeith Stanfield, Jesse Plemons

FBI informant William O'Neal infiltrates the Illinois Black Panther Party and is tasked with keeping tabs on their charismatic leader, Chairman Fred Hampton. A career thief, O'Neal revels in the danger of manipulating both his comrades and his handler, Special Agent Roy Mitchell. Hampton's political prowess grows just as he's falling in love with fellow revolutionary Deborah Johnson. Meanwhile, a battle wages for O'Neal's soul. Will he align with the forces of good? Or subdue Hampton and The Panthers by any means, as FBI Director J. Edgar Hoover commands?

Cowboys

Drama | Streaming: February 12 | IMDb

Starring: Steve Zahn, Jillian Bell, Sasha Knight

A troubled but well-intentioned father who has recently separated from his wife runs off with his trans son into the Montana wilderness after his ex-wife's refusal to let their son live as his authentic self.

Young Hearts

Drama, Romance | Streaming: February 12 | IMDb

Starring: Anjini Taneja Azhar, Quinn Liebling, Alex Jarmon

Harper enters high school and sparks a relationship with her brother's best friend, Tilly. While Harper deals with social blowback, the older Tilly is congratulated, setting up a very modern love story in the age of Time's Up and Me Too.

Paradise Cove

Thriller | Streaming: February 12 | IMDb

Starring: Todd Grinnell, Mena Suvari, Kristin Bauer van Straten

A contractor and his wife move to Malibu to flip his mother's beach house and are terrorized by the deranged homeless lady living under the house.

Fear of Rain

Drama, Horror, Thriller | Streaming: February 12 | IMDb

Starring: Katherine Heigl, Madison Iseman, Harry Connick Jr.

A teenage girl living with schizophrenia begins to suspect her neighbor has kidnapped a child. Her parents try desperately to help her live a normal life, without exposing their own tragic secrets, and the only person who believes her is Caleb – a boy she isn’t even sure exists.

Red Dot

Drama, Thriller | Streaming: February 11 | IMDb

Starring: Nanna Blondell, Anastasios Soulis, Thomas Hanzon

When Nadja becomes pregnant, they make an attempt to rekindle their relationship by traveling to the north of Sweden for a hiking trip but soon thier romantic trip turns into a nightmare.

Willys Wonderland

Horror, Thriller | Streaming: February 12 | IMDb

Starring: Nicolas Cage, Emily Tosta, Beth Grant

When his car breaks down, a quiet loner agrees to clean an abandoned family fun center in exchange for repairs. He soon finds himself waging war against possessed animatronic mascots while trapped inside Willy's Wonderland.

February 5

Bliss

Drama, Romance, Sci-Fi | Streaming: February 5 | IMDb

Starring: Owen Wilson, Salma Hayek, Nesta Cooper

A mind-bending love story following Greg who, after recently being divorced and then fired, meets the mysterious Isabel, a woman living on the streets and convinced that the polluted, broken world around them is a computer simulation.

The Mimic

Comedy | Streaming: February 5 | IMDb

Starring: Thomas Sadoski, Jake Robinson, Austin Pendleton, Gina Gershon, Jessica Walter, M. Emmet Walsh, Jessica Keenan Wynn, Josh Pais

Based on a true story, ‘the Narrator’ (Thomas Sadoski) is befriended by his young new neighbor (Jake Robinson), after he joins the local newspaper team. Obsessed with the idea that ‘the Kid’ may be a sociopath, ‘the Narrator’ goes to extreme lengths to uncover the truth about him. After unsettling rendezvous, the truth he finds is anything but what he expected.

The Right One

Comedy, Romance | Streaming: February 5 | IMDb

Starring: Nick Thune, Cleopatra Coleman, Iliza Shlesinger, MJ Kokolis, Trezzo Mahoro, David Koechner

Sara, a novelist struggling with writer's block, needs inspiration — and finds it when she serendipitously meets Godfrey, a down-on-his-luck oddball who constantly changes personas and alter egos in order to cope with his past and avoid reality. Just as Godfrey begins to open up to Sara, he discovers that she’s been using him as inspiration for her next novel, and he vanishes from her life. Did Sara just lose the man of her dreams, or will she be able to find him and make things right?

Cody's Review: The Right One fails to deliver an enjoyable or insightful experience, but rather spends time trying to be two different movies without sufficiently committing to either type. The first 45 minutes gives us a traditional RomCom with all of the staples like a quirky girl that can't find love and the unexpected guy that breaks through her barriers. We follow Sara (Cleopatra Coleman), a mediocre romance novelist with writer's block. She's the stereotype girl that keeps her friends at a distance and plays it off at quirkiness. Frankly, she's alright, but never really becomes likeable enough throughout the movie. There is also Godfrey (Nick Thune), an eccentric that runs around the city with different personas so he can always be the center of attention. It's fun and interesting for a while, and would almost seem like a fairly original character... except that he's instantly recognizable as Willoughby, a single-episode role Thune held 8 years ago in the (underrated) show Don't Trust the Bitch in Apartment 23. Much like SNL spin-off characters, this one shouldn't have had a dedicated movie — things take a dramatic turn as he is revealed to have fairly serious emotional scars. This is where The Right One fails to stick the landing, as that RomCom momentum slows to a halt, it never successfully deals with the emotional trauma or how to handle it. All of this is merely glossed over in the way RomComs usually do. Verdict: People looking for an enjoyable RomCom experience are going to be disappointed when things get too serious and kill off all the fun, and those looking for a deeper drama will find that this is barely a surface-level exploration into depression. I'm not sure anybody will get what they want from watching this movie.

Malcolm & Marie

Drama, Romance | Streaming: February 5 | IMDb

Starring: Zendaya, John David Washington

As a filmmaker and his girlfriend return home from his movie premiere, smoldering tensions and painful revelations push them toward a romantic reckoning.

Falling

Drama | Streaming: February 5 | IMDb

Starring: Lance Henriksen, Viggo Mortensen, Laura Linney

John Peterson lives with his partner Eric and their adopted daughter in Southern California. When he is visited by his aging father Willis from Los Angeles who is searching for a place to retire, their two very different worlds collide.

Two of Us

Drama, Romance | Streaming: February 5 | IMDb

Starring: Barbara Sukowa, Martine Chevallier, Léa Drucker

Pensioners Nina and Madeleine have hidden their deep and passionate love for many decades. From everybody’s point of view, including Madeleine’s family, they are simply two neighbors living on the top floor of their building. They come and go between their two apartments, sharing the tender delights of everyday life together. Until the day their relationship is turned upside down by an unexpected event leading Madeleine’s daughter to slowly unveil the truth about them.

2 Hearts

Drama, Romance | Streaming: February 2, 2021 | Theaters: October 16 | IMDb

Starring: Radha Mitchell, Jacob Elordi, Adan Canto

For two couples the future unfolds in different decades and different places, but a hidden connection will bring them together in a way no one could have predicted.

Little Fish

Romance, Sci-Fi | Streaming: February 5 | IMDb

Starring: Olivia Cooke, Jack O'Connell, Soko

As a memory loss virus runs rampant, one couple fights to hold their relationship together before the disease can erase all memory of their love in this sweeping sci-fi romance.

Son of the South

Biography, Drama | Streaming: February 5 | IMDb

Starring: Lucas Till, Lucy Hale, Julia Ormond, Sienna Guillory

A grandson of a Klansman comes of age in the deep south and joins the Civil Rights Movement. From executive producer Spike Lee and based on Bob Zellner’s autobiography, 'The Wrong Side of Murder Creek'

A Cold Hard Truth

Drama | Streaming: January 19 | IMDb

Starring: Reesha L. Archibald, Michael Beach, Mel Chude

After his cousin, Lanie (Simone Missick), commits suicide, journalist Stewart (Dorian Missick) begins to unravel a web of shaming, lies, and secrets. He discovers the involvement of the police, his cousin’s ex and the man she had an affair with – her church pastor, Kenneth (Michael Beach). Driven by his own emotional turmoil, he turns the tables on them all to avenge his cousin’s demise.

Payback

Thriller | Streaming: February 5 | IMDb

Starring: Matt Levett, Toby Leonard Moore, Anna Baryshnikov, Lev Gorn, Rade Servedzija, Elena Satine

Mike Markovich, a young stockbroker at a Mob-controlled Wall Street firm, is betrayed and imprisoned for six years. When he is released, his deadly quest for vengeance begins.

The Reckoning

History, Horror | Streaming: February 5 | IMDb

Starring: Charlotte Kirk, Joe Anderson, Steven Waddington, Sean Pertwee

Set against the backdrop of the Great Plague and subsequent witch-hunts against women, Grace Haverstock (Charlotte Kirk) must grapple with the tragic untimely death of her husband Joseph (Joe Anderson) in a society completely consumed by fear and death. Because she rejects her landlord Squire Pendleton’s (Steven Waddington) advances, she is falsely accused of being a witch and thrown in jail for a crime she didn’t commit. Grace must endure physical persecution at the hands of England’s most ruthless witch-hunter Judge Moorcroft (Sean Pertwee) and face her own inner demons as the Devil himself starts to work his way into her mind.

Red Woods

Adventure, Horror, Mystery | Streaming: February 5 | IMDb

Starring: Michael Barnett, Brian E. Stead, Jacquelynn Ware

A group of urbex enthusiasts travel to the backwoods of Appalachia to capture footage of abandoned houses, when they unwittingly become the subjects of a much darker video - made by a different kind of 'enthusiast'.

The Yin-Yang Master: Dream of Eternity

Action, Drama, Fantasy, Chinese | Streaming: February 5 | IMDb

Starring: Mark Chao, Deng Lun, Wang Ziwen

Every few hundred years a powerful immortal demon awakens. The four Yin-Yang Masters come together to summon the guardians of the realm and push back the demon. When one of the Masters is murdered, the other three must find out who is responsible for his death and replace the Master in order to keep the realm safe. The Princess of the kingdom has her own plans for the demon and its power to grant eternal life. She and the head of the royal guard conspire behind the Yin-Yang Masters' backs to claim this power for their own purposes.

Strip Down, Rise Up

Documentary | Streaming: February 5 | IMDb

Starring: Sheila Kelley, Jenyne Butterfly, Elizabeth Mihelich

Academy Award Nominated director Michèle Ohayon's Verite film follows women of all ages and ethnic backgrounds who heal trauma and body image shame through sensual dance and daring pole dance artistry.

Fake Famous

Documentary | Streaming: February 5 | IMDb

Starring: Christopher Bailey, Justine Bateman, Shannon Dee

Fake Famous explores the meaning of fame and influence in the digital age through an innovative social experiment. Following three Los Angeles-based people with relatively small followings, the film explores the attempts made to turn them into famous influencers by purchasing fake followers and bots to “engage” with their social media accounts.

A Glitch in the Matrix

Documentary, Sci-Fi | Streaming: February 5 | IMDb

Starring: Joshua Cooke, Paul Gude, Alex Levine, Brother Læo Mystwood, Jesse Orion, Nick Bostrom, Erik Davis

A GLITCH IN THE MATRIX, from acclaimed filmmaker Rodney Ascher (ROOM 237, THE NIGHTMARE), is a multimedia documentary that looks at the world through the eyes of people who suspect it isn't real. Part sci-fi mind-scrambler, part true-crime horror story, Ascher's exploration of simulation theory is an eye-popping journey that leaves no stone unturned.

Upcoming

Here are some of the movies that are scheduled to come out soon. Links are added when possible, but many services won't have pages for these services until they go live. Release dates may change without notice, so not all of these dates will turn out to be accurate.

The Mitchells vs. the Machines (formerly Connected)

Animation, Adventure, Comedy | Streaming: TBD (Netflix) | IMDb

Starring: Abbi Jacobson, Danny McBride, Maya Rudolph

Synopsis: Katie Mitchell is accepted into the film school of her dreams. Her whole family drives Katie to school together when their plans are interrupted by a tech uprising. The Mitchells will have to work together to save the world.

Cherry

Crime, Drama | Streaming: March 12 | Theaters: February 26 (limited) | IMDb

Starring: Tom Holland, Ciara Bravo, Jack Reynor

Synopsis: Cherry drifts from college dropout to army medic in Iraq - anchored only by his true love, Emily. But after returning from the war with PTSD, his life spirals into drugs and crime as he struggles to find his place in the world.

Dark Web: Cicada 3301

Action, Comedy, Thriller | Streaming: March 12 | IMDb

Starring: Avaah Blackwell, Alan Ritchson, Conor Leslie

Synopsis: When disenfranchised hacker Connor (Kesy), his affable best friend Avi (Funches), and the cunning librarian Gwen (Leslie) discover a mysterious online treasure hunt, they must elude aggressive NSA agents, led by Agent Carver (Ritchson), as the trio race to find the clues and claim their prize.

Long Weekend

Comedy, Romance | Streaming: March 12 | IMDb

Starring: Stephen Basilone, Jess Jacobs, Finn Wittrock

Synopsis: Bart's chance encounter with the enigmatic Vienna leads to a whirlwind weekend together. The two fall fast and hard, but both carry secrets that could be their undoing or the chance for a fresh start.

Honeydew

Horror | Streaming: April 13 | Theaters: March 12 | IMDb

Starring: Sawyer Spielberg, Malin Barr, Barbara Kingsley

Synopsis: Strange cravings and hallucinations befall a young couple after seeking shelter in the home of an aging farmer and her peculiar son.

Yes Day

Comedy, Family | Streaming: March 12 | IMDb

Starring: Jennifer Garner, Edgar Ramírez, Jenna Ortega

Synopsis: Always feeling like they have to say NO to their kids and co-workers, Allison and Carlos decide to give their three kids a YES DAY -- where for 24 hours the kids make the rules. Little did they know that they'd be going on a whirlwind adventure around Los Angeles, that would bring the family closer to each other than ever before. Starring Jennifer Garner, Edgar Ramírez, Jenna Ortega, Julian Lerner and Everly Carganilla.

Still Life In Lodz

Documentary | Streaming: March 12 | IMDb

Starring: Roni Ben Ari, Paul Celler, Lilka Elbaum

Synopsis: A large still-life painting hung on the wall above Lilka Elbaum's childhood bed in Lodz, Poland. It was the first thing she saw when she woke up, and the last thing she saw before she fell asleep.

Trust

Drama | Streaming: March 12 | IMDb

Starring: Katherine McNamara, Victoria Justice, Matthew Daddario

Synopsis: In New York City, art gallery owner, Brooke (VICTORIA JUSTICE), and her husband, Owen (MATTHEW DADDARIO), seem to have it all. When Brooke signs a new artist-a devastatingly handsome painter with an affinity for married women-the attraction between them is unmistakable. Left alone at home as Brooke and her artist travel to Paris, Owen finds comfort at a bar with a seductive and beautiful journalist (KATHERINE MCNAMARA). On once unshakable footing, Brooke and Owen's trust begins to dissolve as they unwittingly push the other toward the very thing they fear most.

The Truffle Hunters

Documentary | Streaming: March 12 | IMDb

Starring: Piero Botto, Sergio Cauda, Maria Cicciù

Synopsis: Deep in the forests of Piedmont, Italy, a handful of men, seventy or eighty years young, hunt for the rare and expensive white Alba truffle-which to date has resisted all of modern science's efforts at cultivation.

The Father

Drama | Theaters: March 12 | IMDb

Starring: Rufus Sewell, Olivia Colman, Imogen Poots, Florian Zeller, Christopher Hampton, Anthony Hopkins, Mark Gatiss, Olivia Williams

Synopsis: Anthony is 80, mischievous, living defiantly alone and rejecting the carers that his daughter, Anne, encouragingly introduces. Yet help is also becoming a necessity for Anne; she can’t make daily visits anymore and Anthony's grip on reality is unravelling. As we experience the ebb and flow of his memory, how much of his own identity and past can Anthony cling to? How does Anne cope as she grieves the loss of her father, while he still lives and breathes before her? THE FATHER warmly embraces real life, through loving reflection upon the vibrant human condition; heart-breaking and uncompromisingly poignant – a movie that nestles in the truth of our own lives.

Operation Varsity Blues

Documentary, Crime | Streaming: March 17 (Netflix) | IMDb

Starring: Sarah Chaney, Leroy Edwards III, Wallace Langham

Synopsis: Reenactments drive this documentary investigating the mastermind behind a scam to sneak the kids of rich and famous families into top US universities.

Zack Snyder's Justice League

Action, Adventure, Fantasy | Streaming: March 18 (HBO Max) | IMDb

Starring: Henry Cavill, Ben Affleck, Gal Gadot

Synopsis: Zack Snyder's definitive director's cut of Justice League. Determined to ensure Superman's ultimate sacrifice was not in vain, Bruce Wayne aligns forces with Diana Prince with plans to recruit a team of metahumans to protect the world from an approaching threat of catastrophic proportions.

Exodus

Sci-Fi | Streaming: March 19 | IMDb

Starring: Jimi Stanton, Janelle Snow, Charles Andrew Gardner

Synopsis: When a VHS-tape proves the existence of a rumored doorway to paradise, a young man abandons his decaying hometown in pursuit of the door to salvation, evading vengeful pursuers along the way.

The Courier

Thriller | Streaming: March 19 | IMDb

Starring: Benedict Cumberbatch, Merab Ninidze, Rachel Brosnahan

Synopsis: This intense action-thriller unfolds in real time as two embattled souls fight for their lives. Gary Oldman stars as a vicious crime boss out to kill Nick, the lone witness set to testify against him. He hires a mysterious female motorcycle courier to unknowingly deliver a poison-gas bomb to slay Nick, but after she rescues Nick from certain death, the duo must confront an army of ruthless hired killers in order to survive the night.

Happily

Comedy, Crime, Romance | Streaming: March 19 | IMDb

Starring: Natalie Morales, Kerry Bishé, Natalie Zea

Synopsis: Tom and Janet have been happily married for years. But a visit from a mysterious stranger leads to a dead body, a lot of questions, and a tense couples' trip with friends who may not actually be friends at all.

Last Call

Comedy | Streaming: March 19 | IMDb

Starring: Jeremy Piven, Taryn Manning, Bruce Dern

Synopsis: A local success story, Mick (Jeremy Piven), returns to his old neighborhood for a family emergency and is forced to stay when presented with a huge real estate opportunity. Now he must decide between taking the money or saving the one thing that links him to his past and his one true love; the family bar.

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent

Comedy | Streaming: March 19 | IMDb

Starring: Nicolas Cage, Pedro Pascal, Neil Patrick Harris

Synopsis: A cash-strapped Nicolas Cage agrees to make a paid appearance at a billionaire super fan's birthday party, but is really an informant for the CIA since the billionaire fan is a drug kingpin and gets cast in a Tarantino movie.

Phobias

Horror, Thriller | Streaming: March 19 | IMDb

Starring: Leonardo Nam, Martina Garcia, Hana Mae Lee, Lauren Miller Rogen, Macy Gray, Ross Partridge

Synopsis: Five dangerous patients, suffering from extreme phobias at a government testing facility, are put to the ultimate test under the supervision of a crazed doctor and his quest to weaponize fear.

Theatrical releases

If you're up for hitting the theaters, here's a list of releases that just made it to the big screen. Only titles from the last two weeks will be listed here.

My Zoe

Drama | Streaming: May 26 | Theaters: February 26 | IMDb

Starring: Julie Delpy, Sophia Ally, Richard Armitage

Synopsis: Isabelle, a single mother raising her only daughter, takes matters into her own hands after tragedy strikes.

Chaos Walking

Adventure, Sci-Fi | Streaming: March 5 | IMDb

Starring: Tom Holland, Daisy Ridley, Demián Bichir

Synopsis: Two unlikely companions embark on a perilous adventure through the badlands of an unexplored planet as they try to escape a dangerous and disorienting reality, where all inner thoughts are seen and heard by everyone.

Boogie

Drama | Theaters: March 5 | IMDb

Starring: Taylor Takahashi, Pamelyn Chee, Jorge Lendeborg Jr.

Synopsis: Alfred 'Boogie' Chin is a basketball phenom living in Queens, New York, who dreams of one day playing in the NBA. While his parents pressure him to focus on earning a scholarship to an elite college, Boogie must find a way to navigate a new girlfriend, high school, on-court rivals and the burden of expectation.

We'll keep this list updated frequently, so keep coming back to see what's new.

Image credit: Mc Jefferson Agloro