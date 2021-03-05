Sony's WF-SP800N wireless earbuds are some of the best audio accessories you can get, thanks to their incredible battery life and good ANC performance. Now you can get a set for just $134.00 from B&H Photo, a savings of $64 over the usual price.

These are true wireless earbuds, designed primarily for fitness use. They definitely look a bit weird, but you get active noise cancelling, an IP55 certification (sweat won't kill the earbuds, but don't go swimming), USB Type-C charging, and Google Assistant integration. The main selling point is probably the battery life — you can get around 13 hours of playtime without ANC, or 9 hours with ANC on.

You can buy the earbuds at the link below. The sale is only live until the end of today, so grab 'em while you can. We also have a full review of the earbuds.